'Nutty's Den' brings unique jacuzzi spa experience for pets

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): Nutty's Den pet stores, salons & spas have state-of-the-art grooming facilities with a unique jacuzzi service for pets which is not only relaxing, but also has therapeutic benefits. The stores have been designed to overcome a major pain point of pet parents, who do not get to see how their pets are being groomed.

Their stores have large glass panels around the grooming section that help maintain complete transparency in the grooming process. One can watch their pets getting groomed, observe how they are being handled and what products are being used.

There has been a huge shift in the mindset of pet owners in the last few years. Pets are now like children and pet ownership has shifted to pet parenting. Pet parents are spending time and money on the well-being of their four-legged-babies and demand quality products and indulgent services to pamper them. Nutty's Den caters to the needs of discerning, well read and well-travelled pet parents. With a wide array of 'paw-picked' pet products for new age pet parents, Nutty's Den offers premium products through its physical as well as e-commerce store (https://nuttysden.com).

Founded by pet lovers, Sharan and Kapil Sharma, the brand drives its inspiration from their pet Shih Tzu - Nutty. Their stores in Colaba and Parel as well as the online store have been designed to enhance the pet retail shopping experience. Unlike conventional pet stores where shelves are usually cluttered and over-stocked, Nutty's Den stores have systematically planned section-wise products for pet parents to discover and select what's best suited for their pets.

Nutty's Den curates international as we as indigenous pet products with a special emphasis on eco-friendly and healthy products such as preservative-free treats, toys made from recycled bottles and rubber, 100 per cent cotton beds and mats as well as organic massage oils and balms. Even the air fresheners used at the salon and spas are eco-friendly and made from recycled temple flowers.

Sharing the brand ideology, co-founder, Sharan Sharma said, "It all started when we brought home Nutty in 2013. With each passing day, our love for Nutty grew by leaps and bounds. Given he is our first child, we consulted vets & searched for information on quality nutrition, training, grooming and best pet care products. On visiting pet stores in our city, we found that there weren't too many appealing options, we would not like to stand there for more than few minutes. On the contrary, whenever we travelled abroad, we would spend hours at pet stores & those left us spoilt for choice. That is when we decided to bring this experience of top quality products and transparent grooming under one roof in India."

Kapil Sharma, Co-founder Nutty's Den further added, "With our love for pets, an eye for quality pet products & experiences, as well as our desire to delight like-minded pet parents; we took the plunge from our corporate careers, to pursue our passion in late 2019."

Barely five months into launch, Covid-19 lockdowns threw unprecedented challenges on businesses, especially nascent start-ups like theirs. However Sharan and Kapil, forged ahead and have today bootstrapped their way to two offline stores, an e-commerce store and have successfully launched their own line of pet accessories.

However it's not just about the business for them, Nutty's Den believes in giving back to the society. Apart from providing food to stray feeders at subsidised prices, they have partnered with NGOs to get stray & abandoned dogs and cats groomed at their stores. These strays participate in adopt-a-thons looking & smelling fresh, tick-free post a groom at Nutty's Den; thereby increasing their chances of getting adopted.

Sharan and Kapil are excited about the endless opportunities emerging in the pet-care space. They are in it for the long haul, marching forward one paw at a time. So, the next time you're looking to indulge your pet, walk into their stores or order online at (https://nuttysden.com) With 2500-plus products, they have something for large dogs and small, Persian cats and Indies, there's some cool stuff for hoomans too. At Nutty's Den, there's something fur everyone.

