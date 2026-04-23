NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Every beauty ritual begins with a choice, and over time, those choices shape not just how we look, but the world we live in. As Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle company, celebrates 14 years of redefining beauty in India, it is turning its focus to what comes after the last drop, the empty bottle, the finished jar, and the packaging we often overlook. This Earth Day, Nykaa introduces 'Recycle and Rewards', a programme designed to bring responsibility into the heart of everyday beauty, and move meaningfully towards a more conscious beauty economy. Launching across 14 select stores, in line with Nykaa's 14th birthday, the initiative invites customers to return their empty, used beauty packaging and take a small but powerful step towards a more conscious routine. This initiative will be rolled out across Nykaa stores in India in a phased manner.

Starting across key markets including Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Kolkata, the programme will be available at select stores such as Palladium, Linking Road, Mumbai Mall of India, Noida, DLF Avenue Mall Saket, Delhi and 100 ft Road, Bangalore. At each participating store, a dedicated recycling bin will serve as a simple starting point, making it easier for customers to integrate responsible disposal into their beauty journeys. The process is designed to be seamless. Customers can clean their beauty empties at home, bring them to a participating Nykaa store, and drop them into the recycling bin. As an immediate benefit, they receive Rs 100 off on same-day in-store billing, along with 1,000 reward points per empty credited to their Nykaa account, capped at a maximum of 10,000 reward points per visit. These rewards are redeemable both online and in-store, reinforcing the idea that doing good should feel just as rewarding.

Open to all beauty and personal care packaging with no minimum threshold, the programme is designed to encourage consistent participation rather than one-time action. As an always-on initiative, it aims to build long-term habits, where small individual actions, like dropping off an empty, can collectively drive meaningful environmental impact. Behind the scenes, all collected waste will be routed through Nykaa's existing network and processed in line with its waste management practices, working with authorised recyclers to ensure responsible handling and recycling of materials. This structured approach ensures that what is collected does not end up in landfills, but is channelled back into the recycling ecosystem.

'Recycle and Rewards' is a natural extension of Nykaa's broader vision of sustainable beauty. Over the years, the company has evolved to become a holistic lifestyle partner, increasingly aligning with the expectations of a new generation of consumers who value responsibility as much as aspiration. From curating brands that prioritise cleaner formulations and thoughtful packaging, to strengthening its own House of Nykaa portfolio and supply chain practices with a more conscious lens, each step reflects a larger commitment to building a responsible beauty ecosystem. Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, "Over the past 14 years, Nykaa has been built on the belief that beauty can inspire confidence, but it must also be responsible. With 'Recycle and Rewards', we are taking a step towards making sustainability more accessible and actionable for our consumers, integrating it seamlessly into their everyday beauty journeys. As consumption grows, so does our collective responsibility, and this initiative is designed to encourage mindful choices while rewarding positive behaviour. This is not a standalone effort, but a continuation of Nykaa's long-term commitment to building a more sustainable beauty ecosystem."

As Nykaa steps into its next chapter, 'Recycle and Rewards' is a reminder that the future of beauty will be defined not just by innovation or aspiration, but by the habits we build, the communities we shape, and the responsibility we choose to take. Building a More Conscious Beauty Ecosystem Sustainability has always been at the core of Nykaa's journey. Through its Nykaa 10x10 initiatives: Sustainability at the Core of Operations, this vision comes to life across everyday decisions, quietly reshaping how beauty is experienced, delivered, and consumed. It shows up in the smallest details and the largest systems. A shift to zero-paper order processing. Nearly every order, 96% in FY25, reaching customers in more sustainable packaging. Behind the scenes, materials are not discarded but reimagined 160 MT of plastic and 2,003 MT of carton waste recycled.

Across the ecosystem, this thinking travels further. At Superstore by Nykaa, 1.5 million brand boxes found a second life in FY 25. Within House of Nykaa warehouses, every corrugated box was reused, turning routine operations into powerful acts of reduction and reuse. But this is not just about operations. It is about enabling a shift in mindset. A growing portfolio of clean, cruelty-free, and conscious beauty invites consumers to participate in this journey, making choices that are as responsible as they are aspirational. From warehouses to retail floors, these interconnected efforts are shaping a future where beauty and responsibility move together. And as Nykaa continues to innovate, partner, and engage more deeply, it is building towards a more circular, conscious ecosystem, one where every choice, big or small, adds up to something larger.

Appendix* List of 14 Nykaa stores where customers can give the beauty empties For queries, please contact: pr@nykaa.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)