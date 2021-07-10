Oakridge International School students excel in IBDP Grade 12 results

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Students at Oakridge International Schools, part of the Nord Anglia Education family, have once again raised the bar and achieved outstanding results in the 2021 IBDP Grade 12 exams.

A total of 30 students from Oakridge International School, Bengaluru and 87 students from Oakridge International School, Gachibowli sat for their IB Diploma exams this year.

Impressively, for the 2nd consecutive year, another trio of Nishitha Chaayanath, Tejaswi Polimetla, and Vansh Asthana from Oakridge Gachibowli have secured the Perfect 45 score this year. The school average points are 36 with an average subject grade of 5.63, which is higher than the global average of 33.02 and 5.19, respectively.

Oakridge International School Bengaluru, performed extremely well with the average diploma score being an outstanding 36.53, which is more than 3.5 points higher than this year's global average. The school has achieved 100 per cent pass rate and over 30 per cent of the students scored 40 and above with an average subject grade of 5.73, which is again higher than the global average of 5.19 this year.

At Nord Anglia Education - the world's leading premium international school group - all 73 of its school's support students to achieve more than they may have ever thought possible. Every Nord Anglia school, including Oakridge International Schools believe there is no limit to what students can achieve socially, personally and academically.

The three toppers Nishita Chaayanath, Vansh Asthana and Tejaswi Polimetla from Oakridge Gachibowli have been placed into Brown University, Johns Hopkins and the University of Florida respectively, to pursue their under-graduation. Whereas, the topper Sehrish Ahmed from Oakridge Bengaluru has got an admission to McGill University, Canada.

Several Oakridge Students have received placement in top universities across the world. "At a crucial juncture where the students need guidance to make the critical decision of their life, we strongly believe in a hands-on and innovative approach. It helps and guides students to find their right career path by examining their core competencies which enables them to get into their aspired university," says College Advisor from Oakridge Gachibowli Maneesha Gorti.

Perfect 45 scorer Nishitha Chaayanath, from Oakridge Gachibowli school says, "Oakridge was and is my home, my inspiration and my defining factor. Success was a perspective and aspiration that I learned to appreciate during my time at school. Through personal and academic growth in a nurturing environment I learnt that excellence is not sought after but cultivated within one's own self."

Another Perfect 45 scorer Tejaswi, an Oakridger for past 4 years says, "Coming into IB in Grade 9, I wouldn't have been able to imagine the impact that it would have on my opportunities and perspectives. Oakridge provided me with an environment to experiment with all of these facets of knowledge. The brilliant teachers supported my endeavours and having ambitious peers opened up so many stimulating intellectual conversations."

"Being a part of the IB program at Oakridge helped me in several ways, but most importantly, it has helped me foster a strong sense of resilience through the diverse set of challenges that I was exposed to, and ultimately overcame. By encouraging me to craft a personal and unique approach towards learning, while equally emphasizing the importance of self-reflection, it allowed me to unlock a more dynamic version of myself," adds Oakridger Vansh who achieved a perfect 45/45 score.

Top scorer from Oakridge Bengaluru, Sehrish Ahmed, says, "With the constant support I received from my teachers, I achieved top score of 43/45. Last year was difficult with a very new set up of online classes but eventually with the help and encouragement of my teachers the entire journey became easy. I could contribute to 'USG of communication' in Bangalore-JMUN and trained junior students to improve on their communication skills. I got offers from different universities abroad but I decided to go to McGill University to study Economics & Maths."

Speaking on the occasion, Pallavi Mishra, Principal at Oakridge International School, Bengaluru said, "Due to our emphasis on the process and journey of learning rather than only outcomes, we were able to adapt smoothly to the non exam route assigned to the India region, which depended heavily on the school's authentic data, credibility and standard of internal assessments. Oakridge students secured 100 per cent pass score in IBDP 2021 as against the 86 per cent average pass score of 1,76,000 students across the world. I am very proud of our students and teachers and very thankful to parents for their support."

Hema Chennupaty, Principal at Oakridge International School, Gachibowli says, "We at Oakridge are super excited and thrilled to share with you the fantastic achievement by our students, as they are encouraged to reach beyond and explore their capabilities. We prepare them to be future ready citizens, fighting all odds and overcoming difficulties that help them with their adaptability quotient. Academic excellence is a way of life at Oakridge and each and every student is motivated to always give their best, despite the circumstances."

"The entire teaching fraternity are proud of the IBDP Class of 2021 and their achievements, be it academics, community service or exemplary college placements. They have yet again proved how resilience, grit and determination can shape one's perspective in life," adds Dr. Deepalatha Subramanian, Programme Coordinator, Oakridge Gachibowli.

