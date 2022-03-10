Oiva moves for D2C segment; aims 100 channel partners with its affordable and premium range

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oiva has emerged as an innovative brand and introduced new and never seen before range of exclusive products for the home and lifestyle segment and expanding into India's diverse market.

The company has launched the products with the categorization by its series from affordable to premium range. Oiva had earlier tested its products across India with channel partners and brand's pop-up stores, introduced an exclusive range, and experienced high consumer demands & fabulous responses. The company has now initiated its next move for the D2C segment with a wide range of products and aims for 100 channel partners across the country.

Oiva manufactures a range of products for home decor, tableware, and gifting and has a well-defined product segmentation. The company ranges its series from affordable to ultra-luxury, addressing the needs of Indian consumers as well as those across the globe.

Oiva is a label of its kind, born out of the founder's enduring love and passion for art. Designs and innovation have defined the company while allowing its creator to blend art, spirituality with technicality to deliver the finest soul-nourishing products for a better living with a world-class quality experience.

Nikunj Jhankaar Aka (Nitish Bhardwaj) the Founder and Chief Designer holds supreme mastery in art and design and leads the entire designing and production process whereas his wife & Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Bhawana Bhardwaj has built the entire market for Oiva. Nikunj Jhankaar says, "Oiva is born in India, but its greatest potential can be seen in the fact that it can deliver pre-eminent masterpieces across the globe. While most Indian existing brands have moderate pricing but they have limited range and creativity; while in the case of international brands the cost is prohibitive. The Indian market of home and lifestyle products is fragmented, and Oiva provides a wide range of unique designs with quality at a better price. Oiva aims to break the monotony of the routine designs to cater to different customer segments Their specific approach towards the gifting segment provides customers with relevant gifting solutions on sentimental values & consumer needs. Their rich experience, knowledge, and expertise helped them along the way."

Bhawna Bhardwaj, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer says, "Our journey from creation and concept to customers has been very fulfilling, our designs and high quality has enabled us to stand among global brands in a very short span of time. Our product segmentation by series has helped us capture a wider market. Today, 'Oiva' has its presence at prominent locations across India and continues with its vision of delivering soul-nourishing exclusive products to the global market. We are ready for the next move aiming to go D2C and 100 more Channel partners across the country."

Oiva can produce different products under the same roof by breaking the monotony of traditional manufacturing. Its uniquely established production setup follows an unconventional procedure of developing products that go from R & D to filter the resemblance of the design to make sure that it does not resemble any existing designs. Patent/Registration is the next step. The design then moves to the next process of production which makes it available for the global market. This has enabled Oiva to deliver one of its kind products and to be the revolutionary trendsetter.

