Om Logistics partners with Democracy People Foundation for Mission Oxygen initiative

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Om Logistics, India's leading 360-degree logistics solutions company, as a social cause, has helped Democracy People Foundation deliver 5000 Oxygen Concentrators to hospitals across India till date and aims to systematically address the on-ground issues related to the supply of oxygen under the Mission Oxygen initiative.
Our special correspondent, today, confirmed this initiative under Om Logistics' CSR Program and that it is now an exclusive logistic partner in the Mission Oxygen initiative. Mission Oxygen, is run under the umbrella of Democracy People Foundation, collaborating with logistic companies with the intent to make oxygen supplies across different severities of use available in the shortest time possible, as known to our sources.
Akash Bansal, Country Head, Om Logistics commented on the initiative saying, "We are humbly thankful to have the honour of serving our country and our people by transporting CE certified oxygen concentrators across the length and breadth of the country. We are doing this as a social cause initiative, guided by the CSR program outlined at Om Logistics. To have the opportunity to do this selfless service helping our fellow countrymen breathe feels like a blessing. It surely was a mammoth task but by God's grace, the strong will of our employees and the dedication of the entire team we could achieve it."
Rahul Aggarwal, Founder of Democracy People Foundation said, "Mission Oxygen is a non-for-profit and charitable initiative. We started in late April, self-funded approximately 50 Lacs for this initiative and placed an order for 100 concentrators. Gradually within days, we realised the widespread need for oxygen concentrators as we received more than 3000 requests weekly. We are happy to associate with Om logistics for warehousing and faster delivery at this point of time when the demand for oxygen concentrators have spread across cities, towns and villages. We thank them for their support in making Mission Oxygen more impactful to save lives."
Under the Mission Oxygen initiative, so far 55000 Oximeters have been donated and Rs. 55 Cr. funds were raised by Democracy People Foundation. They are also working towards setting up oxygen generation plants.
Bansal added, "Our entire force of front liners and the extended teams, have successfully transported 5000 oxygen concentrators. We assure to deliver the next consignment of OCs soon. The team has been working tirelessly throughout the night at the airports so that the OCs can be delivered to the most remote hospitals, outside Delhi and across the country. We hope and pray that with optimism and each other's unconditional support, India will overcome this challenge soon."
