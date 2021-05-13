One of Delhi's biggest testing lab unaffected by building fire

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI/PR Newswire): Multiple reports have followed the fire that broke out yesterday in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi, signalling that the private diagnostic lab, Dr. P Bhasin Pathlabs incurred damage in the fire as well.
However, Dr Vishnu Bhasin, Director of Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs released an official statement with the reassurance that while there was a fire in the main electric console of the building, the pathlab was completely unaffected, thanks to the timely response and quick decisions of BSES, DFS, the Police Station of GK-1, and the neighbours.
"No damage or fire to even a piece of paper has happened inside our lab premises. Due to the incident, there was an interruption of services for a few hours while the power was being restored and safety being ensured," the statement read.
The statement further reassured the public that they are fully functional as of now. Despite the chaos, the samples that were collected on 10th May were processed and their results were sent within 24 hours, while the samples which were collected on 11th May, were processed and the lab had conclusive results in 12 hours.
Dr. P Bhasin Pathlabs, one of Delhi's biggest pathlab is ICMR approved with 20 years of experience with NABL and ICMR accreditation. Bhasin labs with their exuberant experience have done over 1 million home visits along with being one of the few labs that provide express RT PCR services using CBNAAT and iNAAT technologies.
Their expertise has been a crucial part amid a public crisis. They have been performing over 1000 RT PCR at the lab through drive-in testing, and home visits. Amongst the frantic state of the capital city, Dr Bhasin's Labs have been a constant source of support for the people with their speedy results and efficient testing.
Along with their constant support to the Delhi population in the wake of a new wave, Dr Bhasin's lab has been constantly involved in a number of social endeavors over the years including Free health checkup camps, Health-related seminars, Hospital infection control surveillance among other things. Their aim to give nothing but the best to the community is exemplified through the consistent past and present efforts.
This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
