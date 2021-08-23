OPPO Reno 6 Pro now available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,905 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
- Latest OnePlus 9 now available on Bajaj Finserv EMI store on EMIs starting Rs 2,778
- Affordable air coolers on no cost EMIs starting Rs 778 on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
- Bring home the latest Carrier AC on EMIs starting Rs 2,083 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
- How to score merit rank in Science Olympiad? 7 top notch tips!
- 7 top notch tips to score merit ranks in Maths and Science Olympiads
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Customers looking to upgrade to a new smartphone can get the latest OPPO Reno 6 Pro on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,905 from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Featuring a super-fast processor, top-notch camera and a great design, the (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/oppo-reno6-pro-5g-256-gb-storage-aurora-12-gb-ram-smartphone.html" rel="noopener" target="_blank">OPPO Reno 6 Pro is available on zero down payment and quick home delivery.
The (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/oppo-mobile-phones-brand-store.html) OPPO mobile phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery, 12GB RAM and a massive 256GB storage. The smartphone is backed by the super-fast MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and features a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Customers can purchase the OPPO mobile phone and conveniently repay over a tenor of 3 to 24 months.
The OPPO Reno 6 Pro is available in convenient EMI schemes mentioned below:
1. OPPO Reno 6 Pro on EMIs starting Rs. 1,905 - Repayment tenor of 21 months
2. OPPO Reno 6 Pro on EMIs starting Rs. 2,222 - Repayment tenor of 18 months
3. OPPO Reno 6 Pro on EMIs starting Rs. 2,666 - Repayment tenor of 15 months
4. OPPO Reno 6 Pro on EMIs starting Rs. 3,636 - Repayment tenor of 11 months
Shoppers can buy the OPPO mobile phone on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store from over 1,000 Indian cities. This includes metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat.
Shopping on the EMI Store is an easy, 4-step process:
1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.
2. Choose the OPPO Reno 6 Pro, select a suitable repayment tenor and proceed to checkout.
3. Add the delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Submit the OTP received on registered mobile number and complete purchase by clicking on 'Buy Now'.
4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to the registered mobile number and the OPPO mobile phone will be home delivered.
*Terms and Conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor