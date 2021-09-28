Pando integrates TMS with Labelmaster Dangerous Goods Software

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://www.pando.ai/?utm_source=PR & amp;utm_medium=Newswire & amp;utm_campaign=Labelmaster-Pando) Pando, the leading provider of transportation management system for shippers, today announced the integration of its transportation management system (TMS) with the (https://www.labelmaster.com/software) Dangerous Goods Information System (DGIS) from Labelmaster.
The partnership provides a seamless, integrated solution for planning and executing the shipment of dangerous goods (DG) and ensures compliance with global shipping regulations.
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, United States, (https://www.labelmaster.com) Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies - big and small - to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials.
From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster's comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk, and maintain smooth, safe operations. Integrating DGIS into Pando's TMS offers a seamless process for managing the entire DG shipping process - from selecting packaging and labels to creating and printing documents.
"Shippers around the world, are looking for out-of-the-box solutions for managing freight but, many of the transportation management systems lack the necessary DG management capabilities," said Ashok Vasan, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Pando. "By integrating DGIS with Pando's TMS, we can now give our customers access to best-in-class DG shipping software, on a single integrated interface."
(https://www.pando.ai/?utm_source=PR & amp;utm_medium=Newswire & amp;utm_campaign=Labelmaster-Pando) Pando's TMS will now allow shippers to access up-to-date hazmat tables, compliant shipping papers and more. DGIS also validates all DG data against the latest rules and regulations, reducing the chance for a rejected shipment or fines due to noncompliance, and helping maintain a smooth supply chain.
"Shipping dangerous goods involves complex rules and regulations but, unfortunately, the process is often highly manual, and can be cumbersome to manage and update and highly prone to errors," said Alan Schoen, president, Labelmaster. "Integrating the two systems enables organizations to automate and streamline their shipping processes by providing all of the necessary DG shipping forms and rules within the Pando TMS. Pando customers can be confident that their shipments are compliant with the latest regulations and reduce the risk on supply chain delays and expense."
