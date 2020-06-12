Pashtuns in Pakistan continue to face torture by Pak Army

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): A video is doing the rounds on social media showing the brutal torture by on civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has raised concerns over growing human rights violations in the region.

A video has been tweeted by Amir Maseed '@AmirMaseed7' and it said, "This happened in shaktoi in Waziristan. In this video, you can see Col Imran and Col Sulaiman of the Punjabi regiment of torture a innocent Pashtun while executing his brothers. They left him alive to warn his tribe of what happens when you speak against the Army."

The video shows personnel kicking a blindfolded man, whereas several bodies were seen lying on the ground.

For several years now, Pakistan Army has launched operations in FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where they allegedly target the civilians, mostly those who have been raising voice against brutality, torture and killings by the Army.

Mohsin Dawar, a member of the National Assembly from North Waziristan, who is also a writer and lawyer, tweeted, "My speech in the NA today was censored on PTV. I talked about target killings and resurgence of militants in ex FATA. I reminded the government of its promises about #TahirDawarShaheed, also Arif Wazir's case, funds diversion from ex FATA and the Khalilzad, Bajwa & Ghani meetings."

A video of his incomplete speech on PTV, the national broadcaster also tweeted with hashtag #Sharmnaak.

Khushal Khan, a Pashtun activist tweeted, "Soon as @mjdawar began to talk in the parliament about the rise in target killings and the regrouping of terrorists in Waziristan, PTV cut away from his speech. Why? #Sharamnak #DaSangaAzadiDa"

A large number of Pashtuns in Pakistan have accused the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led federal government of discrimination against them as poverty, hunger and unemployment are at its peak in the province.

Many of the Pashtuns now demand freedom from Pakistan. Pashtun Tahafuz Movement or Pashtun Protection Movement was launched in May 2014, which continues to demand justice for the Pashtuns in Pakistan. (ANI)