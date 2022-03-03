Passion vista shared spellbound celebration with Shawnte Mckinnon on its 3rd anniversary

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated 3rd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition "The Global Icon 2021" which was launched virtually on 31st January 2022.

This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

A visionary entrepreneur, Shawnte Mckinnon became a part of the event to share her experiences and inspiring journey. At a time when professionals across the globe were struggling to stay afloat in the face of the pandemic, the dynamic Shawnte Mckinnon had a landmark year.

2021 saw her being recognised in Yahoo Finance, The New York Finance, and the Global News Daily, among many others. She was awarded and recognized amongst international royal dignitaries and global government diplomats as the 'Best Entrepreneur of the Year' by H.E. Denisa Gokovi and the Hoinser Magazine of Albania. She graced K.I.S.H. Magazine's Billboard feature as one of the 'Top Ten Global Influencers on the rise in Philadelphia, PA in 2021'. And she was appointed 'Goodwill Ambassador for Human Rights and Peace' by the Hoinser Group during the year as well.

"I've always had an affinity for people and numbers. I worked for an organization that had been in a four-year deficit. I was able to pull the organization out of the deficit within a year of working with them. This helped me realize that I had a knack of helping businesses to develop strategies that would overcome economic challenges," shares Shawnte, Founder cum CEO of the McKinnon Strategic Consulting Group.

The McKinnon Strategic Consulting Group is a business finance company that specializes in the needs of a diverse portfolio of clients.

As an accomplished and focused Operations and Finance Executive with 15 years+ experience in consulting international million-dollar organizations, Shawnte has a proven track record to improve operations, generate business growth, and maximize profits through achievements in plan design, loss prevention, finance management, internal controls, and productivity and efficiency improvements.

But that's not all, for this versatile Boss Lady is also a Minister, Author, Media personality, and a U.S. Air Force Veteran! In addition, she holds an MBA from the Jack Welch Management Institute.

Not one to ever give up, Shawnte tells us how pain propelled her towards her purpose in life. "Life has a way of throwing curveballs and I've had my fair share of them. Some were very difficult to recover from, but I don't believe in giving up. I believe that if I open my eyes and I'm breathing, there's an opportunity to get back up from what tried to knock me down," she says.

Speaking about the foremost challenge she faced, Shawnte recalls, "The challenge I faced initially was garnering buy-in. Anytime one embarks on a new journey, it challenges the 'status quo'. Any time you introduce change, the culture will fight against you. It takes grit, steadfastness, and belief in what you stand for, to overcome this. Additionally, hard work builds integrity. People do business with those they know, like, and trust so hard work helps to achieve the characteristics of a successful leader."

As an inspiring women's leader herself, we ask Shawnte what makes a good leader, to which she replies, "The definition of leadership for me is leading by example. A good leader rolls up their sleeves and gets into the thick of it with their team. A good leader births good leaders. This is necessary in our ever-evolving world. Teach today what others will lead with tomorrow. You will not always be in the lead so be mindful of your successor and be mindful of the fact that you will have a successor."

Sage advice from a smart woman. Life is not always fair and easy for a female in the corporate world, even for one as strong and savvy as Shawnte. When the going got tough, what inspired her to keep going? "God has been my inspiration. If I had it my way, things would probably look quite different from the path I'm on today. My pains, setbacks, and triumphs have inspired me. I use it to inspire and teach others. My goal is to help impart my lessons to others to make their path a lot easier than the road I've had to travel if you will," says Shawnte, the 'altruistic' entrepreneur.

