PayPoint India appoints banking veteran Rajeev Lal as Board of Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): PayPoint India, a last-mile distribution of financial services, has appointed Rajeev Lal, currently President of the company, as their new director on board. Prior to PayPoint, he was with the State Bank of India (SBI) for over three decades and acquired experience in various fields of the banking industry.
Previously, as the President of PayPoint, he had been instrumental in developing PayPoint's growth strategies and guiding the team to achieve its targets through strategic planning and monitoring. Besides the nationwide expansion of the distribution channel, which made the organization grow rapidly and profitably, Lal also instilled a sense of purpose focused on Financial Inclusion, using modern technology and management techniques.
Lal excels across various areas, including strategy and leadership, team management, financial inclusion, stressed assets management, and large networks. He has proven competence in scaling up these businesses sustainably while meticulously nurturing top-line and bottom-line growth. Especially in the field of financial inclusion and payments, he has played a pivotal role in guiding these initiatives from the nascent stage to maturity.
"PayPoint India will benefit immensely with Lal on its board from his vision, expertise, and leadership skills. His professional integrity and personal humility is the role model for our generation. I look forward to his new perspectives and valuable insights as our new board member, adding further value to the company business and consumers," the Managing Director of PayPoint India, Ketan Doshi, said on Lal's appointment.
