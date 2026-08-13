VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 12: Petpooja Payroll has been rebranded as Attendo, marking the next phase in the platform's evolution from a restaurant-focused payroll offering to a broader workforce management solution. Previously known as Petpooja Payroll, the platform was primarily focused on addressing workforce management needs within the restaurant industry. With its new identity as Attendo, the brand is expanding its scope to serve businesses across industries, while building a distinct presence around its attendance and payroll management capabilities and positioning itself within the broader conversation around technology-led workforce management. The transition comes as businesses increasingly seek simpler and more connected ways to manage day-to-day workforce processes. Attendance and payroll are closely linked functions, with employee attendance data playing an important role in payroll processing. By bringing these capabilities under a unified workforce management identity, Attendo aims to offer a more integrated approach to managing these operational requirements.

The rebranding from Petpooja Payroll to Attendo is more than a name change. It establishes a dedicated identity for the platform and creates a stronger foundation for its positioning across attendance, payroll, and workforce management. The launch communication will focus on building awareness of Attendo HR as a technology platform designed for businesses managing increasingly complex workforce needs. As businesses grow, workforce administration often involves multiple processes that need to work together efficiently. Attendance tracking, payroll management, and related employee processes can become more complex as organizations scale, increasing the need for connected systems that simplify day-to-day operations. With Attendo, the company is looking to address this broader shift in how businesses approach workforce technology. The rebrand allows the platform to communicate its capabilities through a dedicated HR technology identity, rather than being associated primarily with the restaurant and F & B industry.

The opportunity is also shaped by a gap in the Indian market, where workforce management solutions remain relatively fragmented. Attendance hardware and HR or payroll software are often provided by different vendors, while many established workforce technology platforms are primarily designed for larger enterprises. By bringing attendance, payroll, and workforce management capabilities under a more integrated offering, Attendo is positioned to address the needs of businesses looking for simpler, more accessible workforce technology. The new brand identity is therefore intended to give Attendo a clearer presence in the workforce management space while retaining the experience and foundation built through Petpooja Payroll. As businesses continue to adopt digital tools for operational functions, the need for connected and accessible workforce management solutions is becoming an increasingly relevant business consideration.

The launch of Attendo marks the first step in this positioning journey. With the rebrand, the platform aims to establish awareness of its new identity and build a stronger association with attendance, payroll, and workforce management. Ultimately, the transition from Petpooja Payroll to Attendo reflects the platform's broader direction: evolving from a restaurant-focused payroll proposition into a distinct workforce management brand serving businesses across industries. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)