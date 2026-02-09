NewsVoir Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 9: In a significant boost to India's "Viksit Bharat", "Skill India" and "Make in India" missions, Phillips Education has officially partnered with Hindalco Industries Limited (an Aditya Birla Group company) to launch a state-of-the-art Advanced Technical Training Centre of Excellence (CoE), in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. The initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening India's manufacturing and technical skilling ecosystem. "Aditya Birla Skills Centre" was inaugurated on January 30, 2026, by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, in the presence of Shri. Samik Basu, CHRO-Hindalco Industries Ltd. and Smt. Kopal Agrawal, CEO-Downstream Business and Mr. Sukhendu Ghosh, CHR VP & Head Skills Development at Hindalco Industries Ltd. The event marked a milestone highlighting Hindalco's strong commitment with their CSR/ESG initiatives that supports in the state's journey toward becoming a global hub for high-tech manufacturing, local youth skilling & employability.

During the inauguration, the Hon'ble Chief Minister and the leadership team from Hindalco Industries appreciated the role played by Phillips Education in designing and delivering industry-aligned curriculum, industry-ready training frameworks. Mr. Sukhendu Ghosh, CHR VP & Head Skills Development at Hindalco Industries highlighted "Phillips Education has been really helpful and imparting the relevant and practical knowledge necessary for building manufacturing workforce." Mr. Rakshit Kejriwal, Global President at Phillips Education emphasized, "We are grateful to have received such high praise from Hindalco leadership. The CoE infrastructure reflects a shared commitment between industry, government, and skilling partners to build a sustainable and globally competitive workforce. With this initiative, Phillips Education reiterates its role as a strong force in shaping a future-ready practical ecosystem with academic expertise for training and skilling --one that not only supports industry growth but also empowers communities and takes India forward on its journey toward global manufacturing excellence. And as India positions itself as a global manufacturing hub, CSR-led skilling must be demand-driven, outcome-based, and employer-owned."

The Advanced Technical Training CoE is designed to serve as a hub for high-end technical skilling, focusing on preparing local youth for advanced manufacturing 4.0 industry and technology-driven roles. About Phillips Education Phillips Education is a global leader in Industry 4.0 technical training, dedicated to building a future-ready academic and industrial ecosystem. As a key partner in India's #MakeInIndia and #SkillIndia missions, Phillips Education specializes in establishing Advanced Manufacturing Centres of Excellence (CoE) that bridge the gap between traditional vocational education and modern industrial demand. We are partnered with multiple State governments to deploy CoE infrastructure which deploy impactful trainings that helps local youth employment and generates industry-ready workforce.

In addition to, multiple impactful industrial partnerships such as with JSW Energy, Tata Technologies, and more, Phillips Education had also partnered with IIT Bombay, NIT Delhi to establish the machine laboratories, unleash R & D potential in metal working for the Aerospace and Defence industries. We collaborate with organisations for Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, that are aimed at skilling the youth and generate employment. Through its comprehensive curriculum--which integrates CNC machining, robotics, additive manufacturing (3D printing), precision manufacturing and AI enabled learning, that leads to fulfil the skilled workforce requirements of Industrial machinists, fabrication & Mechanical Assembly, CNC Turning & Milling operators, semiconductor technicians, windmill Technicians, EV service technicians, solar power installers, Industrial robotics, Drone technicians.

For more information, visit phillipscorp.com/india/phillipseducation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)