Phoenix Marketcity Pune introduces 'Fun Life Packages' for its customers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity Pune is the leading destination for shopping, dining, and amusement. It promises to offer the best premium experience to all its patrons with the exclusive brand mix, fine culinary, and entertainment services - gaming & cinema. What more could one ask for! There are a plethora of outlets to indulge in ranging from Indian and International brands.
Punekar's favourite destination, Phoenix Marketcity mall, consistently endeavours to curate the best of experiences for its customers. Keeping the festive spirit alive, Phoenix Marketcity Pune has recently introduced Fun life Packages, which are an assortment of deals and offers from brands across the mall. Entertainment is an integral aspect to break the monotony of our mundane lives, the packages are yet another superlative offering that needs to be experienced by each one to be explored thoroughly.
Details of the offer
-The Classic Delight - 1 classic movie at PVR + pack of 3 donuts from MOD + surprise shopping voucher worth Rs. 500 available at Rs. 229
-The Shoppers Delight - 2 classic movies at PVR + coffee and snacks for 1 @ Starbucks + surprise shopping voucher worth Rs. 1,000 available at Rs. 899
-The Wholesome Entertainment - 2 classic movie tickets at PVR + 2 drinks @ Viman Nagar Social + 1 Krazee Whirl Car Ride, 3 tickets games, 10 video & other attractive games @ TIMEZONE at Rs. 999
-The Entertainment Frenzy - 2 classic movie tickets at PVR + 2 drinks @ Viman Nagar Social +1 Bowling, 1 virtual Rabbids 1 Krazee Whirl Car Ride, 5 tickets games, 10 video & attraction games @ TIMEZONE at Rs. 1,199
The purchase process is simple, customers can buy these vouchers from Phoenix Marketcity's website (https://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune/offers-and-packages), or via Book My Show, or Paytm Insider. Once the customers have purchased the packages, they will get a confirmation via email which needs to be presented at the information desk on the ground floor of Phoenix Marketcity Pune (near Westside). All packages purchased have a validity of 15 days from the stamped date of purchase.
It is noteworthy to applaud the fact that despite an enthused anticipation, the mall management has always followed and maintained the COVID-19 protocols. Thermal Scanners, temperature guns, 100-plus sanitization booths, and signages and wardens to ensure social distancing across the mall and its premises.
