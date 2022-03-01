Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd launches AI-based conversational platform for WhatsApp

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/SRV): Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt Ltd, a leading CPaaS company, and one of the early adopters of New Messaging channels like WhatsApp for Business, Internet Messaging and RCS from Google. Pinnacle has been Listed in 'Top 30 Fastest Growing Company in Asia' by The Silicon Review (2016), since then, their core focus has been on building a smarter communication platform. Today, Pinnacle offers its CPaaS services with 14 integrated channels to further aid its enterprise clients to communicate on their preferred channel and build a seamless experience.

Pinnacle Teleservices recently celebrated its 19th Foundation Day where the founding members tossed a cheer to the entire team and thanked the early birds of Pinnacle for their long term service. They further congratulated the new talent for contributing to Pinnacle's vision of becoming a market leader in the communication space.

Prinsal Parikh, CEBO of Pinnacle, said, "The recent product launches have seen a great uplift from enterprise clients. In fact, last quarter, Pinnacle onboarded 500-plus SME & Large Enterprises put together. We are confident that this Conversational AI platform will further aid the mission. With such a strong product suite, Pinnacle is now targeting the top 3 players of each industry, specifically BFSI and E-commerce. "

Pinnacle has further launched 2 new geographies namely Bangalore, Karnataka - the IT capital of India and Surat, Gujarat - the SME Hub of India. The addition of the Bangalore office is to confirm their focus on Unicorns and help them solve the ever-growing customer communication on a preferred channel.

To avail of their services and 24/7 support, visit - (https://pinnacle.in) or contact - Phone: +91 8308800004, 9225245222, 8308800005, 9225240725 and email - support@pinnacle.in

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)