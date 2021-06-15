Plastic Surgeon from Panipat re-implants a chopped hand, gives new life to the patient

You would like to read
Panipat (Haryana) [India], June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On April 9, 32-year-old Sonu was working at a factory in Matlauda Industrial Area in Panipat when his right hand got chopped off by an electric sawmill.
His employer rushed him to various hospitals across the city in frenzy and was eventually referred to Dr Soni's Plastic Surgery Centre in Panipat.
Fortunately, he had carried the amputated hand well preserved in ice and reached the hospital within 1 hour. The surgery was started immediately by Dr Sanjay Soni and his team and continued for 10 long hours.
In the words of Dr Soni, "The nerves, tendons, bones, all needed a microsurgical repair, which was very challenging and complex, however, since the hand was not crushed we were very hopeful."
After the patient was wheeled out of the operation theatre at around 3 am, he showed good blood circulation in the operated hand. He was recorded saying, "It's a life-changing moment for me, I had lost all hopes. I am a daily wage labourer, what would have I done without my hand? Doctor-Saab is no less than a God for me, words are not enough to express my gratitude."
Looking at the post-operation results, doctors are confident that Physiotherapy can help Sonu in further substantial recovery.
As miraculous as it sounds, this is not the first case for Dr Soni, as he has successfully performed 5-6 more reconstructive microsurgeries in the past.
Dr Sanjay Soni, director at Dr Soni's Plastic Surgery is a leading board-certified plastic and cosmetic surgeon practising in Delhi & Panipat. He did his Plastic Surgery training from the prestigious PGIMER, Chandigarh.
Trained in India & the USA, he has over 25 years of experience and a significant depth of expertise in Plastic, Reconstructive & Cosmetic surgeries like Gynecomastia, Liposuction, Hair Transplant, Rhinoplasty and Tummy tuck.
He has been felicitated by various prestigious organisations, including the Republic of Rwanda, RED FM, Rotary International and the BRICS Forum.
