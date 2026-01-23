PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: India's growing reputation as a reliable sourcing hub for plastic finished products is set to take center stage at PlastiWorld 2026, an export-focused exhibition scheduled from 23-25 March 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

The event is witnessing strong interest from leading domestic and international buyers, including Walmart Vriddhi, Flipkart, and several global sourcing organizations exploring long-term partnerships with Indian manufacturers.

Organized by the All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA) and supported by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), PlastiWorld aims to connect India's plastic manufacturing ecosystem directly with serious global buyers. The exhibition highlights India's rapidly expanding capabilities in producing high-quality, scalable, and export-ready plastic finished products, reinforcing the country's position in global supply chains.