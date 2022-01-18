PMF Training & Wellness Pvt Ltd pushes people towards a healthy active living

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/Heylin Spark): PMF Training & Wellness Pvt Ltd is an online fitness training platform that promotes healthy active living amongst the youth.

With a vision to empower mankind with the knowledge of the right food and exercises, PMF Training & Wellness coaches individuals who are trapped in the weight loss process.

The company envisions helping at least 1 Crore people to lose fat and build a society where everyone is confident about their bodies. Mukul Nagpaul, Founder & CEO of PMF Training & Wellness shares his 21-day intermittent fasting journey and gives free access to ebooks on Intermittent Fasting. On public demand, PMF Training & Wellness Pvt Ltd created a playbook on Intermittent Fasting and is offering it for free for a limited time. Check e-book (https://www.mukulnagpaul.com/ifquickstart) to download it for free.

Mukul Nagpaul is a leading certified online trainer and currently the Ambassador for Fit India Movement, Garmin and Saucony. He is a BMW Influencer and Mentored 10 cyclists to ride from Mysore to Coimbatore(224 km) in 2020. He raised Rs 52000 to Ban Dog Meat In South Korea by participating in Ironman Korea in Sep 2019.

Mukul believes that every individual must keep the body in good health. He says, "There is no tomorrow to eat right and exercise; the sooner you start, the better it is for you." He received an award for Excellence Athlete by World Fitness Culture in Feb 2019. He was awarded as Innovator in Online Training by FEA in 2017. He was also the Runner Up for Asia Fitness Convention "Personal Trainer of the Year" 2017.

Food and workout being the most significant part of a healthy lifestyle demand the right approach. With the help of PMF's team, the goal to be fit and healthy is just a click away. The team is highly motivated and passionate about fitness and empowers people to get fitter and be a better version of themselves.

The PMF's dashboard gives a complete overview of workouts, cardio, weight, photos, and messaging access. The users can track the workouts in the app and see themselves getting stronger in real-time. With apps like PMF, the users can check online exercising videos, interact with trainers anytime, customize their modules as per their goals, and get video assistance with a single click.

PMF is on its journey to make people fit and healthy. Click (http://www.pmftraining.com/) for more information.

