Policybazaar launches AI-enabled WhatsApp bot for smooth claim settlement in group health insurance

You would like to read
- Max Life and Policybazaar come together to enhance homemakers' financial protection with independent term insurance policy
- Now Hitachi Cooling & Heating, India Customer Service available on WhatsApp
- JGLS appoints Senior Lawyers for LEAD and CLAIM programmes
- ITILITE partners with US fintech leader Zact to streamline business travel, expense and payments experience
- TerraPay partners with MOVii to pave the way for seamless cross-border payments for Colombian residents and diaspora across the world
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Policybazaar, one of India's largest online marketplace for insurance, has launched its AI-enabled WhatsApp chatbot to automate and expedite the claim settlement process for all its corporate clients. The feature is designed to provide seamless assistance with claims of intimation and settlement via WhatsApp to all the employees and their families covered under the plan.
By opting in for this service, the user can chat with the claims support bot on WhatsApp, choose the relevant option and provide details of hospitalisation and expenses. Customers will be informed about the documents to be uploaded which can be sent via WhatsApp itself. User can then track their claim status after the ID is generated. Since the launch, over 15,000 users have already utilized the services for enrolling their dependents and availing of claims assistance. The feature provides ease of documentation through online image upload, claims filing on the go, and 24*7 online claims tracking among other benefits.
Talking about the newly-launched feature, Tarun Mathur, Chief Business Officer - General Insurance at (https://www.policybazaar.com) Policybazaar, said, "Conventionally, consumers have had to follow up over phone calls or emails regarding claims with insurers. This is not only cumbersome but also leads to unpredictable wait time, which is even more complicated in a remote work setup. To iron out the frictions during the crucial moment of truth, we have launched an automated communications platform. This is integrated with APIs from insurers and TPAs which eliminates the need for human intervention for accepting claims information and claim documents. Employers are going the extra mile during the pandemic to ensure employees' wellness and we are here to help them strengthen their efforts in this endeavour."
Since the launch, the app-based claims process has already brought about a 40 per cent reduction in queries regarding claims status, e-cards and other claim filing issues. Also, there's been a 10 per cent increase in the number of claims submitted digitally. Revolutionising the claims process with its virtual edge, the bot has eliminated the hassles associated with heaps of physical paperwork.
Leveraging digital innovation, this feature has been designed to solve the most prevalent pain point in the customer's insurance journey. By facilitating an end-to-end claims journey for consumers via WhatsApp bot, the aim is to provide a 360-degree health insurance experience to the consumers. After the COVID-19 outbreak, health issues have significantly proliferated and so have the number of claims. With the accelerated uptake of digital solutions, employers can now ensure employee wellness better.
Policybazaar.com is one of India's largest insurance marketplaces. It is the flagship platform of PB Fintech Ltd. Policybazaar.com started with a purpose to educate people on insurance products and with its offerings has addressed the large and highly underpenetrated online insurance markets.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor