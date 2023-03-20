Poojara Telecom strengthens offline presence; All set to inaugurate 3 new stores in Pune, Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/SRV): Aligned with its long-term growth and robust expansion plans, Poojara Telecom is set to inaugurate three upcoming stores in Pune, Maharashtra. With a YoY growth of 35% in its sales and revenue generation, the newly launched stores will strengthen Poojara Telecom's offline presence and expand its horizons further.

Highlighting the upcoming launch, Rahil Poojara, Managing Director of Poojara Telecom, said, "Since its inception, we have been one of the most prominent names in the Mobile & tech retailer segment of Gujarat. With a legacy of over 3 decades, Poojara Telecom has become a synonym to trust, love and respect amongst its customers. On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, the 3 new stores in Pune will help us build our strong Omni channel presence in Maharashtra. The goal is always to be close to the customers, becoming more convenient and accessible and brining a great Shopping experience to the many people of Pune."

The new stores are opened in Pune's famous & prime locations:

1. Swargate : Shivaji road, opp. Dnyandeep bank

2. Dhanori: Vitthal market, Lohagaon Road,

3. Baramati: Cinema Road, Opp. IDBI BANK

Poojara Telecom is expanding its presence in Maharashtra by recently launching 7 Mobile & Smart Gadgets Showrooms in Mumbai over the last two months. Continuing this momentum, the company is set to inaugurate three new stores in Pune. This expansion has enabled Poojara Telecom to establish a more robust retail presence in the Indian market.

The new stores will showcase the latest models of premium mobile and smart gadgets from various top brands. Being an authorized partner of well-known brands such as Samsung, Apple, Realme, Mi, Vivo, Oneplus, Oppo, and many others, Poojara is a leading provider of the latest mobile phone models with live demo experiences for Punekars. In addition, consumers can enjoy exclusive benefits offered by Poojara Telecom such as the Pojara Humsafaara Program and Poojara Protection Plan.

Rahil Poojara added, "We are constantly striving and expanding our product portfolio and reach to our audiences across major cities. At Poojara Telecom, we believe that our growth and success are a direct result of the dedication and loyalty of our team members and customers. With their unwavering support, we have emerged as one of the most trusted Mobile & tech retailers in Gujarat in a short time. Our strength lies in our team's expertise in gadget-based knowledge and customer relations. We are proud to have contributed to the digital revolution in India, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the latest technology and exceptional service."

Highlighting the brand's exponential growth, Yogesh Poojara, Founder & Chairman, shared, "When I started the first shop in Rajkot, we were only three people, but I had unwavering faith in myself and God. I recognized that consistent hard work, smart strategies, and unwavering focus are essential for achieving one's goals. Today, Poojara Telecom is one of the largest and most reputable mobile retailers in Gujarat, with over 3500 employees and 250+ full-scale branches and showrooms throughout the state. The company started in Mumbai and expanded into Maharashtra, and they will soon be opening three new stores in Pune starting from March 22, 2023. Our goal is to have 200+ Poojara Telecom stores in Maharashtra by 2024."

Leveraging 30 years of industry experience, Poojara Telecom has built a robust ecosystem for mobile retail businesses with its advanced sales and CRM system. This ecosystem has brought together over 250 medium and large-scale mobile retailers from every corner of Gujarat under the Poojara Family.

Poojara Telecom's Omni channel approach has been a critical factor in its continued success in the industry, with year-over-year growth. The company's acquisitions of Blue Moon Mobile Gallery and Choice Mobile, two of Gujarat's most prominent retail players, have further solidified its position. In addition, Poojara's sister concern company, 5g Phones, has become a trusted brand for the latest 5G smartphones from top manufacturers.

For more information, visit - (https://www.poojaratele.com)

For visit our store in Pune, follow location as below:

Swargate - (https://goo.gl/maps/sxjvebjtKwmm2oap8

Dhanori - (https://goo.gl/maps/ccDPrtwkDBnmpk2M9)

Baramati - (https://goo.gl/maps/p9REq5T3WBa6nspYA)

