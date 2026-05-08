VMPL Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, today announced the inauguration of three new BharatBenz service centers across the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. The new workshops at Jhansi, Kabrai and Chitrakoot will be operated by PPS Trucking - part of one of the country's most widely spread automobile conglomerates. This expansion marks a significant step in BharatBenz's strategy to deepen its service reach in high-potential markets with dense commercial vehicle movement. The new 40,000 sq. ft. workshop in Jhansi with 8-bays, located along the Kanpur - Jhansi Highway (NH 27), will support vehicles operating on key routes connecting Kanpur, Banda, and Gwalior, as well as fleets serving the Jhansi stone mining areas. The 7-bays facility on 60,000 sq. ft. at Kabrai (Mahoba), strategically situated on the Kanpur - Sagar Highway (NH 34), will cater to vehicles from Kabrai's extensive stone mining zone, a major loading hub for trucks from across the state. In addition, a new 11,000 sq. ft. workshop with 3-bays at Bharatkoop, Chitrakoot, will serve vehicles operating in the Chitrakoot and Karvi mining belts, and those traveling towards Prayagraj from Madhya Pradesh's Satna and Rewa regions.

Speaking on the inauguration of the new service touchpoints, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Trucking said, "Our partnership with BharatBenz is built on the shared vision of offering customer-centric and quality service. With these new facilities at Jhansi, Kabrai, and Chitrakoot, we are delighted to be now even better positioned to support BharatBenz customers across Bundelkhand's high-potential mining and industrial routes. This expansion brings us closer to our customers and reinforces our commitment to providing faster, seamless service support, enhancing vehicle uptime and driving greater profitability for our customers." Commenting on the new workshops, Rajiv Chaturvedi, President & Chief Business Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said "In Bundelkhand's mining and infrastructure belt, every hour a vehicle is off the road is a cost our customers cannot afford. With our expansion into Jhansi, Kabrai, and Chitrakoot, we are putting world-class service and genuine spares exactly where the demand is highest. Faster turnaround, higher vehicle availability, better operational efficiency - that is what this network means on the ground. BharatBenz is committed to being a true uptime partner for fleet operators in every high-activity corridor."

The three new facilities together add over 1,10,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art service infrastructure for BharatBenz customers across the Bundelkhand region. These workshops feature 18 fully equipped service bays with a combined annual capacity to service around 7,500 vehicles. Each workshop is outfitted with advanced diagnostic systems, modern tools, and genuine BharatBenz spares, ensuring efficient and reliable maintenance support. The network also offers 24x7 roadside assistance, supported by a fleet of 5 mobile reach vans, providing prompt help in case of on-road breakdowns. These three new service facilities will comprehensively cover the stone mining belt of the Bundelkhand region, which is one of the most active heavy-duty trucking zones in the state. The region serves as a crucial hub for stone chip transportation, a key growth driver for Uttar Pradesh's commercial vehicle market. Beyond Bundelkhand, the workshops will also cater to fleet operators from across the state, many of whose loading points lie in Jhansi, Kabrai, or Chitrakoot.

Designed with driver comfort in mind, the workshops include dedicated rest areas and other customer-friendly amenities. A team of 64 trained and skilled technicians will operate these facilities, reaffirming BharatBenz and PPS Trucking's commitment to delivering high-quality service and maximum uptime of the trucks. The Bundelkhand region, known for its rich mineral deposits of granite, sandstone, limestone, and bauxite, is a vital contributor to India's construction, cement, and aluminium industries. With these new facilities, BharatBenz and PPS Trucking aim to enhance uptime, service access, and spare parts availability for the large number of trucks operating in this heavy-duty corridor. A critical component of the collaboration between DICV and PPS Trucking will be the after-sales service. The service centres will offer comprehensive maintenance and repair services for BharatBenz trucks and buses, including preventive and scheduled programs, on-site repairs, and express service options, aiming to minimize disruption in operations. The extensive spare parts inventory across the region will ensure quick turnaround time and reduced vehicle downtime for BharatBenz's customers.

Media Contact: Vishal Thapa: Vishal.Thapa@ppsmotors.in For further information: https://dicv.daimlertruck.com/ and https://www.bharatbenz.com/ Daimler Truck at a glance Daimler Truck is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, operating 35 main locations and employing roughly 100,000 people worldwide. With 130 years of heritage -- dating back to the invention of the first trucks and buses -- Daimler Truck remains committed to a clear purpose: supporting all who keep the world moving. Together with its global partners, the company is shaping the future of transportation with the ambition to be the industry's leading truck and bus manufacturer. Daimler Truck focuses on delivering sustainable, regulation-compliant transport solutions that enable our customers to succeed in their respective markets. The company operates through four key segments: Trucks North America (Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses), Mercedes-Benz Trucks (including BharatBenz), Daimler Buses (Mercedes-Benz and Setra) and Daimler Truck Financial Services. Daimler Truck's portfolio includes light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks for long-haul, distribution, construction, vocational and defense applications. In the bus segment, the company offers city buses, school buses, coaches and bus chassis. In addition to vehicle sales, Daimler Truck also offers financing products, after-sales services, digital and connectivity solutions.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. at a glance Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, Germany, is a full-fledged commercial vehicle player in India with a brand dedicated to its home market: BharatBenz. DICV produces and sells trucks from 9 to 55 tons, as well as BharatBenz buses and bus chassis. DICV's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai spread over 400 acres (160 hectares) including a highly modern test track and is home to the company's headquarters, R & D, and training operations. With one global quality standard, it also produces Daimler Trucks' brands of Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner. Products and parts are exported to more than 70 markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. DICV represents an overall investment of more than INR 9,560 crores.

PPS Trucking at a glance: PPS Trucking is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 19 states/UTs supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Trucking provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 16 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)