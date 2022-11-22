Prodapt wins the Prestigious Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2022

Prodapt is the winner of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2022 in the Communications category

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology & managed services provider with a singular focus on the Connectedness industry, has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the "Communications" category.

The prestigious award recognizes Prodapt's contributions to Salesforce-driven digital transformation programs and the development of specific solution accelerators for the communications industry.

Each year, the Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards recognize the significant contributions Salesforce partners have made across clouds, industries, and the broader partner program - including consulting firms, digital agencies, resellers, and ISV partners. IDC, a global provider of market intelligence and advisory services for the IT, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets, facilitated and judged the nominations.

Prodapt tendered its nomination for the CRM transformation of Fiber Network Delivery to support multiple new operating models. The award affirms Prodapt's continuous efforts in delivering value to its global clients by accelerating its transformation initiatives.

"In today's world of fierce competition, customer volatility, and economic uncertainty, excellence in innovation has become a critical differentiator. The Partner Innovation award in the Communications space signifies our track record in facilitating end-to-end CRM transformations that deliver business outcomes, leveraging our deep industry expertise." - Smita Katariya | Vice President, Prodapt

"Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winners, such as Prodapt, help customers grow faster and reach further in this new digital economy," said Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Alliances & Channels at Salesforce. "Salesforce partners are integral to enabling digital transformation and driving customer success."

For further details on Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards, visit: (https://www.salesforce.com/news/stories/salesforce-2022-partner-innovation-award-winners)

