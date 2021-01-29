Propshop Property Utsav 2021 to be held on Jan 30-31

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/PNN): Propshop Real Estate Consultancy will organise Propshop Property Utsav 2021, one of the biggest property events in the Delhi-NCR. The event will be held on January 30-31 from 10 am to 8 pm at Sarovar Portico Gaur City, Noida Extension. Propshop has managed to attract the topmost developers from Noida and Ghaziabad for this event.
The event will offer homebuyers a wide range of options like 1/2/3/4 BHK apartments, plots, shops, office/commercial spaces from various developers under one roof. Homebuyers can also avail of some amazing offers from developers like 10:90 payment plan, attractive discounts, and home furnishings. There is an assured gift to every visitor and for every purchase too.
"This initiative is in alignment with the Government initiative of housing for all. Ready to shift apartment, an exciting payment plan will help a buyer to get rid of the initial financial burden which has build due to pandemic. Such initiative is essential to bring buyer close to their dream house, which is actually the need of an hour and one of the main reasons behind organising this event," Raghav Mishra, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director, Propshop.
Propshop Property Utsav 2021 has been conceptualized to create a one-stop-shop for all property needs. Buyers can explore a range of options in both residential and commercial segments. Propshop is a trustworthy name in real estate consultancy in Delhi NCR and has been instrumental and helping hundreds of property seekers find their dream homes. More details about the Propshop Property Utsav 2021 can be found on Propshop's
Website: ( https://propshop.org.in )
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
