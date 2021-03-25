PropTech Startup, TopPropMart- where Smart Tech and Real Estate come together

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/SRV Media): As real estate industry is inspired by the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and all things creative, TopPropMart being one of the fastest-growing real tech startup has leveraged the use of technology in all its aspects.

TopPropMart is a company incorporated with a vision to solve problems in the real estate investment market. It has curated a platform which provides its users access to best grade Residential and Commercial Real Estate, along with portfolio management and property search, thereby reducing time of investors. Within a short span of 14 months, TopPropMart has raised its standards and services through many cities and clients.

The organization aims to provide a safe and healthy investment for healthy returns. TopPropMart, a bootstrapped startup has bloomed into India's first and smartest tech-enabled platform by giving a different experience in their investment, owing to the vision of Founder and CEO, Shaktte Sachdev & Co-Founder and CFO, Sanadiip Sachdev.

TopPropMart Founder, Shaktte Sachdev, believes that technology is a place for networking and improving the business. Additionally, the team keeps in mind the need to come up with the best solution to make the platform easily accessible and safe for payments. For the same purpose, TopPropMart has tied up with Paytm, India's leading mobile payment and financial services company and added the feature of payment gateway on website.

With the increase in technological advancements, they have added multiple features to the platform making it secure and safe. The startup has also tied up with Ola, India's leading cab aggregator by launching the joint service. This enables TopPropMart buyers to make the best decision while selecting a property and are empowered with the best possible options for their investment.

The vision of the company is to provide a one stop shop solution to customers and builders by bringing them on an online platform "TopPropmart" and create a market where with the help of AI and 4D technologies, it would provide a dashboard to ensure transparent & digitally secured transactions and hence providing the low cost by high quality investment opportunities to that particular category of customers who always desire for a dream home but which is out of their bounds due to huge investment requirement.

TopPropMart believes in online to offline models and through that model it has been able to keep and introduce multiple resources including new homes, office space, co-ownership, rental, resale. This further enables them to tap the exceptionally wide business market. The startup (Registered startup no.- DIPP50572) has achieved 20 per cent YoY growth, matching the market standard in a short span of time.

The startup envisions to eliminate the undue hidden costs and time wasted in hunting an appropriate property and eliminate the middlemen involved who increase the difficulty to select a property with a single accurate and transparent pricing mechanism.

Lockdown was a very difficult situation for everyone and it was even more difficult to find better properties to invest in. However, TopPropMart ensured to help its customers find the best properties without any apprehension and churned out the best prices and higher returns for their clients owing to the teams' expertise in finding the best solutions.

At TopPropMart, there is complete transparency throughout the process and their motto is to provide reliable deals and solutions to the users. The team comprises of experts from the industry who have valued years of experience in analysis and technology and have joined the startup with a minimum of 12 months contract. At TopPropMart the team specializes in investment knowledge, management and real estate understanding helping to get the best returns.

The startup has its roots in Lucknow and has spread its wings to multiple cities like- Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Dubai. TopPropMart has successfully collaborated with the best construction firms and has expanded its way for the best properties in the town.

With the exceptional services they have managed to rise and generate profits during these difficult times, and further to upscale their reach they are looking for investors to expand and grow in different cities. The startup has received immense positive response from the clients, with a very low client acquisition cost and a high renewal rate.

"We at TopPropMart have come a long way and we are further looking to expand and provide the best services to our users through Technology. Our belief lies in giving an exceptional property buying experience to our investors and providing them assistance till their exit from the property by either them settling in their property or selling it off. In the coming years we see ourselves to become one of the best companies in the real estate industry and assisting investors in getting the best returns on their investment forever," said Shaktte Sachdev, Founder and CEO of TopPropMart.

The platform where real estate investment meets smart technology has just got faster and better. TopPropMart also ensure safety and smoothness while surfing through the website and promise a wide variety of options. They hope to play an important role in developing the real-estate business and committing to constant innovation in the field.

TopPropMart is soon planning to expand into multiple cities in India along with full time operations in Dubai.

