Proteon Pharma to focus on development of Bacteriophages as a sustainable alternative to antibiotics in poultry industry

You would like to read
- Proteon Pharmaceuticals secures 21 million euro and takes another step towards sustainability in Animal Healthcare
- SkyEc Drugs & Pharma organized a mega vaccination drive on World Rabies Day
- All India Poultry Breeders Association meets Hon'ble Ministers Purshottam Rupala and Piyush Goyal for the import of Soya Meal
- Marking Nutrition Month, Right to Protein introduces Soy Fed Product label in India to highlight quality animal protein products
- Rubber Skill Development Council expanding its vertical to cover the Chemical and Petrochemicals (Plastic) sector
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Proteon Pharmaceuticals India - a subsidiary of Proteon Pharmaceuticals SA Poland, today announced it will focus on the development of bacteriophages as a sustainable alternative to antibiotics in the poultry industry. It is engaged in the development of precision biology for microbiome protection to improve animal and human health and eliminating the unnecessary use of antibiotics.
Elaborating on Proteon Pharmaceuticals product development strategy, Dr. Ramdas Kambale, Director, Sales, Asia Pacific said, "Antibiotics usage in chicken is a big concern for food safety and it is really important take this forward to stop or minimise usage of antibiotics and look seriously the bacteriophages as its clear-cut alternative." He also added that growing population needs to be fed with proper protein diet which can be achieved by chicken meat being easily and safely available for sustainable consumption.
Proteon Pharmaceuticals India had recently introduced, BAFASAL+G®, a feed additive that prevents and eliminates salmonella on the poultry farm while keeping the microflora in the gut intact.
Recently, Proteon Pharma participated in the 54th CLFMA (The Compound Feed Manufacturers Association) annual meeting and 62nd National Symposium 2021 for creating awareness about need for alternative high quality feed options and how high usage of antibiotics is a big concern for food safety and AMR.
CLFMA is very strong and old associations of livestock/poultry feed manufacturing companies along with pharma companies. CLFMA always works as governing body for feed and feed additives, and they play very important role to convince DGCI to allow the import of the raw materials/feed additives into India. The CLFMA interacts with the Centre, State Governments and industry players on policy formation related to the livestock sector.
Proteon uses precision biology for microbiome protection to improve animal and human health, increasing environmental sustainability and eliminating the unnecessary use of antibiotics.
For more information, please visit (https://www.proteonpharma.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor