Pune RMC Plants Temporarily Pause Operations from April 16 VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: The Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) sector, a critical backbone of Pune's infrastructure growth, has announced a temporary and structured operational pause across all RMC plants in the district. The shutdown has come into effect from midnight of April 15 and will continue for a few days. This decision has been taken collectively by the industry as a proactive initiative to strengthen compliance, safety, environmental performance, and operational standards. The association clarified that this is not a strike, but a planned step toward long-term sustainability and standardization. Industry Significance

- Nearly 9 lakh cubic meters of concrete supplied every month - Around 300 operational RMC plants - Estimated ₹450 crore monthly turnover - Approx. ₹5,400 crore annual contribution The sector directly employs 12,000 workers and supports nearly 24,000 indirect jobs, impacting over 30,000 families. From metro projects and highways to housing and industrial developments, the RMC industry remains a pillar of Pune's infrastructure ecosystem. Clarifying Pollution Concerns As per findings by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board: - Road dust contributes ~61% of PM10 pollution - Vehicular emissions contribute ~18% - Construction dust contributes ~11% - Industrial emissions contribute only ~1-2% The association reiterates that RMC plants contribute only a small fraction of construction-related dust and are continuously adopting advanced dust-control and environmental measures.

RMC Industry: Leading Circular Economy (Fly Ash & GGBS Utilisation) After independence, India's energy generation significantly shifted toward thermal power, producing large quantities of fly ash. Similarly, the steel industry generates GGBS (Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag) as a byproduct. The RMC industry plays a vital role in recycling both these industrial wastes. As per practices aligned with Cement Manufacturers' Association: - Fly Ash Usage: Typically 15% to 20% in concrete mixes (even higher in blended cement) - GGBS Usage (Steel Waste): Around 30% to 40% in concrete, improving durability and sustainability Environmental Impact - Converts thermal power waste into useful construction material - Recycles steel industry byproducts - Reduces clinker consumption �' lowers CO₂ emissions

- Produces stronger, more durable, eco-friendly concrete For over 25 years, the RMC industry has been among the largest recyclers of industrial waste in India. "We are not just producing concrete ,we are transforming industrial waste into one of the most sustainable construction materials." Impact of RMC Shutdown on Construction & Environment The association also highlighted concerns raised by CREDAI Pune Metro: In the absence of RMC supply, developers will be forced to revert to on-site concrete mixing, which may lead to: - Increased dust pollution due to unregulated material handling - Storage challenges for sand, cement, aggregates, and fly ash - Reduced quality control and consistency

Additionally: - Heavy vehicle movement will increase significantly - One RMC transit mixer will be replaced by multiple raw material trucks - Traffic congestion and emissions will rise - Project timelines will be impacted, affecting the entire real estate value chain "Stopping RMC does not reduce pollution -- it risks increasing it while compromising quality and efficiency." Purpose of Temporary Shutdown During this period, RMC plants will: - Conduct internal compliance audits - Upgrade dust-control systems - Implement transit mixer safety improvements - Train workforce on standard operating procedures (SOPs) - Standardize documentation and operational practices A Quality and Safety Certification Framework will also be introduced for all member plants. Industry Challenges Despite continuous engagement over the past nine months with:

- District Administration - Police Authorities - Maharashtra Pollution Control Board - Municipal Corporations ...the industry is still awaiting a clear and unified regulatory framework. "We have waited for nine months , now it is time for a decision." Key Industry Demands - Single-window clearance system - Uniform RMC policy across Maharashtra - Scientific traffic time-slotting for transit mixers - Clear environmental compliance guidelines - Clarity on temporary vs permanent batching plants Appeal to Stakeholders Builders, contractors, and infrastructure agencies are advised to: - Source concrete only from certified RMC plants - Support compliant and environmentally responsible suppliers Closing Statement "We are not the problem , we are part of the solution. In fact, we are one of the largest industries recycling fly ash and GGBS, contributing directly to a cleaner and more sustainable environment."

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