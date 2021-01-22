Put your best foot forward with Moo Chuu flipflops

Moo Chuu India, one of India's leading footwear brand has strengthened its customized footwear business through continuous innovations.

Customized footwear business is growing rapidly with fast changing choices and preferences. A person's footwear tells us a lot about their personality, attitude and character. Footwear is becoming a sign of luxury and aristocracy.

Moo Chuu, an extremely fun, unique and young brand with great initiative brings you the most impressive blend of chic fashion and fabulous comfort for your beautiful feet.

https://moochuu.in/

Moo Chuu Footwear is an internationally acclaimed footwear brand founded in Thailand in 2013 and brought to India by Ar. Kaushik Reddy, an architect turned entrepreneur. Launched in the year 2018 in India, it started its magnificent journey through an online portal. Soon, the brand expanded their operations and sales through various fairs, flea markets and exhibitions across India. After two years of successful positioning through their website and exhibitions, they have now opened their first store in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Moo Chuu footwear differentiates itself with other brands by providing their buyers a unique experience of flip-flop customisation based on various customer choices like sole, size, style, colour and strap. They give an extreme amount of importance to the quality of materials (recycled synthetic rubber) that goes into making these amazing flip flops.

The brand enjoys a great advantage, as its products are completely manufactured in Thailand, the world's largest producer of rubber. Moo Chuu promises and assures durability, anti-slip guarantee, 100 per cent waterproof and no-smell guarantee along with style and comfort.

"I am immensely proud to announce that we have recently launched an exclusive store in Hyderabad, and this has all been possible because of the enormous love and support we have received from Moo Chuu's online and social media platform. We currently have more than 8000 loyal customers and followers on social media and despite the ongoing pandemic, the response that we have got so far has been overwhelming," said Vigneshwar Reddy, Business Development Manager of Moo Chuu.

Moo Chuu has successfully marked its presence in 16 countries including Thailand, Mauritius, Singapore, Malaysia, Israel, Taiwan etc. and aims to expand their business to other countries. With their growing customer count, they plan on embarking more offline stores, so that they reach out to their customers in every possible way.

https://moochuu.in/pages/franchise-options

Get your perfect pair of flip flops designed by you. Now customize your flip flops for any mood, any dress and any occasion so that you are never out of style. Moo Chuu India makes sure that from manufacturing process to delivery, its all contactless thanks to easy assembly, and let's not forget they are shipping everywhere in India.

