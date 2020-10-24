PVR Cinemas welcomes back movie lovers with film festivals, food, and unlimited fun

You would like to read
PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company added cheer to the festive season in 2020, screening critically acclaimed Hollywood movies for its patrons across select PVR theaters in four cities, including PVR IMAX in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru.
The week-long festival, 'Unmissable hits at PVR Cinemas,' starts from October 23rd, 2020, and will continue till October 29th, 2020 across metros and tier-one cities.
Films from varied genres will be screened during the festival, namely, Joker, 1917, Parasite, and Ford v Ferrari, etc. Patrons can indulge in exquisite food and enjoy the unique experiences at the theatres.
"We are excited to welcome our patrons back to the theatres and we are fully prepared, keeping customers' safety at the forefront. With the onset of the festive season, people are looking for means of celebrations, and the film festival is designed to provide them an opportunity to celebrate with their family with safety. The 'Unmissable hits at PVR Cinemas' screens the films which witnessed exceptional response last year from our audience and we are certain it will be loved by our patrons once again," said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas.
