QAD expanding its Global Partner Network

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.qad.com/)QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of (https://www.qad.com/en-IN/adaptive-manufacturing-enterprise)next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, is actively looking for partners to expand its QAD Global Partner ecosystem.

The (https://www.qad.com/en-IN/about/partners)QAD Global Partner Network includes channel partners, technology partners, solution partners, and consulting and system integrator partners that work with QAD to provide a wide range of sales, support, complementary solutions and services to QAD customers worldwide.

"We are looking for channel and services partners, specifically sales-driven organizations with a proven track record in ERP and Manufacturing Operations sales and the proven ability to deliver high-quality project implementation services," said QAD Vice President, Global Partner Strategy & Management Mohan Ponnudurai.

"Finding new partners who can help us reach new markets is a high priority for us. We are careful to ensure that each new partner has extensive industry experience combined with knowledge and passion for our solutions. We work with our partners in a collaborative and supportive manner to help them grow and become more successful."

The QAD Global Partner Network has over 100 partners that complement QAD's offerings and help QAD to deliver innovative solutions, services and technology that help its customers as they modernize their business processes, manage disruption and leverage them for competitive advantage. The program offers several partnership types, including:

* Channel partners - Resell QAD Adaptive Applications.

* Consulting and System Integration partners - Provide professional services.

* Solution partners - Provide complementary solutions to expand QAD's portfolio.

* Technology partners - Produce the hardware and software that QAD provides with its solutions.

QAD partners receive a number of benefits, including:

* The ability to offer customers and prospects an advanced suite of enterprise solutions that provides technology and capabilities that fit today's realities while enhancing the ability to adapt as their business evolves.

* Collaboration and support throughout the selling journey allowing partners to be responsive and agile to the needs of the market, industries and customers.

* Industry-specific and agile solutions that provide a faster time to value for customers with fewer risks and delays due to customizations. This leads to shorter sales cycles, faster time to cash and larger margins.

By partnering with QAD, partners can:

* Provide better support while delivering cloud-focused solutions with global enterprise availability and support.

* Reduce risks by selling agile solutions that adapt to changing markets and disruptive events.

* Build upon QAD's existing 7,000+ customer sites in 100+ countries.

* Achieve faster success with agile delivery and (https://www.qad.com/blog/2021/05/5-key-steps-for-a-successful-erp-implementation)rapid implementations.

* Have the ability to grow their installed base by selling other products in the QAD solutions portfolio.

"Our partners are an ecosystem of strategic relationships that provide QAD with technological differentiation and additional domain and industry expertise," said Ponnudurai. "We understand why partners are important and we want to make our partners successful."

For more information about the QAD Global Partner Network, visit (https://www.qad.com/en-IN/-/why-partner-with-qad).

