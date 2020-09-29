QAD Tomorrow thought stream introduces the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): QAD Inc, a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, held QAD Tomorrow, a one-hour global thought stream that introduced the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise, QAD's vision for manufacturing companies that are built to survive and thrive in the face of disruption.

The company also announced the availability of the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic tool, which provides a method for manufacturers to gauge their preparedness to cope with disruption.

"Being prepared for the uncertain and the unforeseen, and ready to implement a rapid response to disruption, are critical for survival in today's highly competitive and challenging world," said QAD, CEO, Anton Chilton. "Recent events have had a huge impact worldwide and underline the need to be ready to face these challenges however and whenever they manifest themselves. The ability to adapt in near real-time to these types of events is critical to a business's success and even its survival. QAD engineers agile solutions that help manufacturers do exactly that. We call these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises."

QAD Tomorrow streamed globally September 22. The hour-long thought stream focused on the disruption in manufacturing and the imperative for manufacturers to digitally transform their businesses. Participants heard from QAD CEO Anton Chilton, CMO Carter Lloyds, CTO Tony Winter, and Michael Eckhardt from the Chasm Institute discussing the current trends disrupting industries worldwide and how manufacturers must be prepared to leverage disruption for competitive advantage.

"It was great to see registrations from 7 countries in South Asia," said QAD, Managing Director, South Asia, Jan Biezepol. "It's proof that South Asia manufacturing companies recognize the need to increase their ability to adapt to disruption. This region has been resilient while facing global business disruptors including natural disasters, geopolitical disruption and now a pandemic. Our market leaders push towards becoming really fast, agile, and effective companies, and I am glad to share how QAD can help them do so."

The Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Tomorrow introduced the vision of the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. Chilton discussed how Industry 4.0 and the increasing importance of digital transformation can help manufacturers adapt in response to internal and external disruptions, changes in customer preference and government regulations.

QAD's Adaptive Applications portfolio of manufacturing solutions, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), and enterprise quality management systems (EQMS) is designed to help manufacturers become Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. Adaptive solutions can be modified, changed, extended, and adapted, as a company changes its business strategy in response to changes in the business climate.

The Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic

QAD Tomorrow also debuted the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic, a complimentary diagnostic tool designed to help manufacturing companies gauge their ability to recognize and adapt to disruption. The Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic tool helps companies identify their business's strengths and potential weaknesses in the context of business disruption.

It places companies in one of four stages along what QAD calls the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model. Each stage, Disjointed Enterprise, Functional Enterprise, Effective Enterprise, and Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise, describes certain characteristics related to a company's ability to cope with disruption.

The results of the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise Maturity Model Diagnostic can help manufacturing companies begin to answer the following questions:

* What does my company need to do to prepare for and manage disruption?

* How does my company compare to an ideal Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise?

* What does my company need to do to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise?

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences.

To survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

