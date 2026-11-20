VMPL New Delhi [India], November 20: QicApp, a digital product development and technology solutions company, is expanding its focus on fintech application development, with an emphasis on building customised digital platforms for financial services businesses, investment firms and mutual fund distributors. The initiative reflects the growing importance of technology-driven financial services as businesses seek to improve digital accessibility, streamline investment processes and offer more convenient experiences to their customers. Through its fintech software development services, QicApp works with businesses to develop financial applications designed around their operational requirements, customer needs and long-term technology objectives. The company's development capabilities cover mobile applications, web-based platforms, backend systems, user interface design, white-label application solutions and third-party technology integrations.

As financial institutions and investment service providers increasingly rely on digital platforms, the need for reliable technology infrastructure has become an important consideration. Businesses developing financial applications must address multiple requirements, including user authentication, transaction workflows, data management, application performance and integration with existing financial systems. QicApp's approach to custom fintech app development focuses on understanding these requirements before designing applications suited to specific business models. Focus on Mutual Fund Application Development and White-Label Solutions A key area of the company's fintech services is mutual fund app development, which addresses the technology requirements of investment businesses, financial intermediaries and mutual fund distributors. Digital investment platforms can help investors access information, monitor their portfolios and manage investment-related activities through mobile and web applications.

QicApp's mutual fund application development offering is designed around the requirements of businesses planning to introduce or upgrade such platforms. Depending on the project scope and applicable integration requirements, these applications can incorporate investor onboarding, mutual fund scheme information, systematic investment plan (SIP) workflows, lump-sum investment functionality, portfolio tracking and transaction records. For mutual fund distributors, customised platforms can also support investor account management, reporting dashboards and administrative workflows. QicApp also offers white-label mutual fund app development solutions, enabling financial businesses, investment firms and mutual fund distributors to launch investment platforms under their own brand identity. These solutions can be customised with business-specific branding, user interfaces, features and workflows, helping organisations establish their digital investment presence without building every component from scratch.

The company's white-label fintech solutions can also support businesses looking to introduce branded financial applications, including digital payment platforms, investment management applications and other financial technology products. Features involving financial transactions, investor verification and regulated services would require integration with relevant authorised service providers and compliance with applicable requirements. Developing Financial Applications Across Mobile and Web Platforms Beyond mutual fund applications, QicApp's fintech development services address a broader range of digital financial products, including payment applications, financial management systems, investment platforms and wealth management software. Its development process encompasses product planning, requirement analysis, user interface and user experience design, application engineering, backend development, API integration, testing and deployment.

The company focuses on developing technology architecture that can accommodate changing business requirements, additional functionality and future platform improvements. QicApp's custom and white-label application development capabilities allow businesses to choose solutions aligned with their branding, operational requirements and intended customer experiences. For financial businesses, this approach can be particularly relevant when applications need to connect multiple services, manage different user categories or provide access to financial information through a unified digital interface. Elefin Money Among Fintech Portfolio Projects QicApp also lists Elefin Money among its portfolio projects in the financial technology segment. The project forms part of the company's portfolio of digital product development work and provides an example of its involvement in financial technology applications.

Its inclusion reflects QicApp's focus on addressing financial-sector requirements through customised technology development. "With nearly a decade of experience in software development, I have witnessed how technology has transformed the way businesses operate and people access financial services. Our experience developing fintech products such as Elefin Money, a mutual fund investment platform, has given us valuable insights into the complexities of digital investments, investor onboarding, SIP management, financial integrations, and delivering reliable user experiences. At QicApp, we are building on this experience to help financial institutions, mutual fund distributors, and emerging fintech businesses launch secure, scalable, and innovative digital platforms. We believe India's growing fintech ecosystem presents tremendous opportunities, and our ambition is to establish QicApp as a trusted technology partner for financial businesses in India and across global markets."

- Diwakar Kumar, Founder & CEO, QicApp Private Limited LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/diwakar-kumar-28742590 Technology Development for Evolving Financial Services The increasing use of mobile applications for payments, savings, investments and financial management has created opportunities for businesses to introduce specialised digital services. However, developing financial technology products involves more than creating an application interface. Businesses must also consider system integration, usability, data handling, technical maintenance and the ability to accommodate future service requirements. QicApp seeks to address these considerations through its application development capabilities, working with businesses from the initial product planning stage through development and technical implementation. The company's fintech solutions are intended for organisations seeking customised technology infrastructure rather than standardised applications. Its white-label development approach also provides businesses with the opportunity to introduce branded digital financial products tailored to their target customers.

With its focus on fintech, white-label fintech solutions and mutual fund software development, QicApp aims to support financial businesses looking to establish or strengthen their digital platforms. About QicApp QicApp is a technology solutions company and a Best Fintech App Development Company, offering custom mobile application development, web development and digital product engineering services. Its fintech development services focus on helping businesses build secure financial applications, investment platforms, white-label financial products and other technology-enabled financial solutions tailored to their business needs. Website: https://www.qicapp.com/ Fintech Solutions: https://www.qicapp.com/solutions/fintech-solution/ Mutual Fund App Development: https://www.qicapp.com/solutions/mutual-fund-app-development-company/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)