QR 678 - a Plant Based, Non-Surgical, Non-Invasive Hair Regrowth Therapy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Male and female pattern hair loss, also known as androgenic alopecia, continues to remain a prominent area of concern, especially in the age groups of 25 and onwards.

Clinicians and cosmetologists have been investigating modalities for a long time now.

While nonsurgical hair regrowth treatments like over-the-counter topical minoxidil, prescription oral finasteride, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, and light & laser therapy treatments help reduce hair fall when used in combination, they do leave adverse side effects.

The QR 678, Hair Fall and Hair Regrowth Therapy, has revolutionized hair fall treatment in alopecia and increased the uptake of the Traditional Hair Transplant Procedure by 50 Percent.

The therapy has shown strong results in multiple hair loss conditions in over ten clinical trials, published in top American, peer-reviewed journals, and is available in 1000+ top skin and hair clinics in over ten countries; Can be used for hair regrowth in case of hair loss because of chemotherapy; QR 678® has received both Indian and USA patents.

The QR 678® research and development team is led by Dr Debraj Shome and Dr Rinky Kapoor, celebrity cosmetic surgeons from India and co-founders of The Esthetic Clinics, a chain of top-class dermatology & plastic surgery centers located in various cities in India.

Dr Debraj Shome, Clinical Scientist, R & D Team, QR 678®, and Director at The Esthetic Clinics said, "While hair fall may look like a cosmetic issue, it tends to be a damaging mental issue. We invented - a proprietary, first-in-class hair fall & hair regrowth therapy, to revolutionize the treatment of hair fall in alopecia. We conducted extensive research before launch and discovered that hair fall has a psychological impact on personal relationships, confidence, and growth prospects, making one look low on energy and vitality. The Government of India perceives hair growth as a consumer line item i.e. GST is charged as the Government believes that hair regrowth is for cosmetic purposes only. We have data-backed research supporting claims that it is, in fact, more than a cosmetic issue - it is in fact a medical issue, with an impact on overall mental well-being and psychology. Growth factors, hormonal imbalance, lifestyle choices, and stress are all leading causes of hair loss; the above reasons are co-related to medical and healthcare aspects and we sincerely hope an overhaul in the GST rules comes into effect."

The QR 678 team during research, observed that male pattern baldness, known as Androgenic Alopecia, is characterized by progressive hair loss in men growing at a rate of 58 per cent in males aged 30-50, which initiated their urge to research and find a solution to this major health issue, leading to the invention of QR 678®. The therapy curbs hair fall and increase the thickness, number, and density of existing hair follicles, offering greater hair coverage to the ones with alopecia. The formulation has received patents in the United States and in India. For patients struggling with hair loss, mesotherapy is carried out using the QR 678® formulation, with practically pain-free administration into the scalp.

Growth of hair calls for 5-10 sessions dispersed 2-3 weeks aside each. Typically, 1 ml of solution is administered per sitting, each sitting requires 5 mins, no medical center stay is needed, and every session costs approximately Rs 8000 to Rs 14000. The comparative trials between the QR 678® and PRP treatments have demonstrated that the therapy causes almost 300 per cent better results than the PRP.

The therapy is a non-invasive, safe, and pain-free plant-based formulation, which also increases the uptake of the traditional hair transplant procedure by more than 50 per cent, as it is locally administered over the scalp skin by mesotherapy.

QR 678® is regulatory approved as a minimally invasive hair regrowth treatment in over 10+ countries, including the EU and USA. QR 678® is a plant-based, non-surgical, pain-free, and non-invasive procedure for hair regrowth treatment with no side effects and long-lasting results, which has demonstrated amazing results in over 100,000 + patients across various age groups.

(https://www.theestheticclinic.com) The Esthetic Clinics

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)