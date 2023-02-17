R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC conferred with the Prestigious "CMD Leadership Award" at the 9th PSU Awards & Conference

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ravinder Singh Dhillon, Chairman & Managing Director of Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), a Maharatna Company and India's leading NBFC in the power sector, was conferred with the prestigious "CMD Leadership Award (Maharatna)" by Governance Now (SAB TV Group) in recognition of his stellar leadership, path-breaking energy transition initiatives, remarkable achievements and contribution to the accelerated development of the Power Sector. Dhillon received this award from Justice Dipak Mishra, Former Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court.

The above event was supported by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Ministry of Jal Shakti, Govt. of India. The award ceremony was marked by the presence of dignitaries and key officials from State & Central PSUs, key personnel from the government, senior Bureaucrats and policymakers.

Under Dhillon's leadership, PFC has increased its focus on Renewable Energy and refinancing operational assets. He has not only spearheaded the conferment of 'Maharatna' (the highest recognition for a CPSE) but also piloted PFC's business diversification efforts, both by cross-border funding and expanding the business into new market segments in infrastructure & logistics space like funding of e-Mobility, Metro Projects, Nuclear Energy, Bio-ethanol, Oil Refineries, Lift Irrigation Projects, etc.

R.S Dhillon holds a B.E. (Electrical) degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology and an M.Tech. in Power Systems from IIT Delhi. Dhillon has over 38 years of varied experience spread across the entire value chain of the power sector. His diverse work experience covers 3 years in Designing Power Generating Equipment at Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., 6 years in Central Electricity Authority with macro-level planning of Power Systems and 29 years in PFC, playing a key role in Project Appraisal, Financial Modeling, Project Monitoring & Stressed Asset Resolution.

PFC was also honoured with two more awards at this ceremony viz., "Best Performer (Financial) & Use of Emerging Technologies: Cloud".

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)