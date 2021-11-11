Rajasthan to offer big-bang investment opportunities in Petrochemicals and Fintech Sectors at EXPO2020 India Pavilion

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rajasthan is geared up to offer big-bang investment opportunities to the global investors during the State's week (November 12-18) at EXPO2020 India Pavilion in Dubai.

The sectors in which the state is looking at major investments include chemicals & petrochemicals, fintech, automobile & electric vehicles, renewable energy, infrastructure, mining, tourism, MSMEs, etc. A number of MoUs are slated to be signed during the course of Rajasthan week at the India Pavilion.

A high-level delegation from Rajasthan government will be in Dubai to meet the investors during the week and pitch for the investments. The programme would also feature diaspora connect programmes and tourism prowess of Rajasthan. The delegation will include Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Minister for Urban Development & Housing; Parsadi Lal Meena, Minister for Industry; Arjun Singh Bamaniya, Minister of State for Industry; Ashutosh A T Pednekar, Secretary - Industries, Government of Rajasthan; Rukmani Riar, Executive Director, RIICO; Dhiraj Srivastava, Commissioner - Rajasthan Foundation, etc.

The Rajasthan Week will kick start with the inauguration of the state's pavilion in the India pavilion on Saturday followed by an inaugural session which will be addressed by the Rajasthan government ministers and other top officials. The delegation will have focussed interactions and G2B meetings with a number of companies in Dubai for attracting investments in the state.

Among the specific projects in which the State is looking for investments, is Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR). HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a subsidiary of HPCL is developing this project, which is one of the largest refineries of the country in Barmer, Rajasthan. Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) is developing PCPIR near the refinery to catalyze the investment for the downstream products of the refinery. With a capacity of 9 MMTPA, the Refinery has the potential to generate Rs. 15,000 crore investment.

The other mega project of Rajasthan is FinTech Park at Jaipur. RIICO is pitching Jaipur as destination par-excellence for corporates and start-ups of the financial and Information Technology world by developing a world-class FinTech Park spread over 100 Acres. The State is also planning to develop a textile park at Jodhpur.

Considering the current potential and existing ecosystem of textile and apparel sector in the State, RIICO has proposed to develop a dedicated textile park in the city, which is well connected by road, rail, and air. Investments would also be in the offer for Khushkera Bhiwadi Neemrana Investment Region (KBNIR) along the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Marwar Industrial Cluster and MEDtech Medical Devices Park. RIICO is developing the Medtech Medical Devices Park at Jodhpur with a proposed area of approximately 230 Acres. The park will have a dedicated common facilitation centre (CFC) equipped with high quality laboratory and research and development facility.

To know more about India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit:

Website - (https://indiaexpo2020.com)

Facebook - (https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020)

Instagram - (https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020)

Twitter - (https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09)

LinkedIn - (https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true)

YouTube - (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured)

Koo - (https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020)

To know more about EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit - (https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)