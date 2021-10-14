Raktim Singh's first book on digital transformation is already Amazon's best-seller and available across the globe

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/ATK): Raktim Singh, a renowned digital thought leader and a keynote speaker in the Digital Transformation field, recently launched his first book on Digital Transformation, which has been one of the best-selling books on Amazon and it is available across the globe.

It is already sold in more than ten countries across the world.

Raktim Singh is one of the top names that you get to hear when it comes to digital leaders. Recently, he launched his first book - a Digital Transformation (DT) guide titled 'Driving Digital Transformation: Reshaping the Future of Your Business. Within a few weeks of its launch, this book has been on Amazon's Best-Seller charts.

Today, 'Driving Digital Transformation: Reshape the Future of Your Business' is one of the fastest-selling DT guides that is available for sale across the globe. It is already sold in ten countries, including Australia, Singapore, Philippines, UAE/Dubai, India, Britain, Netherland, Spain, USA, and Canada.

Through this book, the author has given readers an insight into what it takes to form a mindset in any business to help it undergo Digital Transformation. He also emphasizes the four pillars of DT - ACID (AI, Cloud, Internet of Things and Big Data), which he thinks are critical for success.

Enlightening prospective readers about his book, Raktim says - "This book serves as a comprehensive guide for applying digital transformation in businesses. It not only introduces implementation aspects but also proposes a conceptual framework with respect to design principles. In a nutshell, it is a roadmap to the digital transformation of business models with activities, tools, examples and case studies."

Talking about the author, Raktim Singh, he is not only a renowned digital thought leader but also a keynote speaker. His recent speech at a TEDx event on how Digital Transformation can help the common man is a very effective one explaining the power of technology and how it helps the layman. This TEDx event was independently organized by a local community, where Raktim used the TED conference format to deliver the speech. Besides this, he has also spoken about Digital Transformation at various universities and media platforms.

When questioned about his motivation for writing this book, Raktim answered - "Having served in the IT field for more than 25 years, I feel privileged to have witnessed the digital transformation. This treasured experience served as my motivation and I have shared these ground realities on the digital transformational journey in his book."

Driving Digital Transformation: Reshape the Future of Your Business by Raktim Singh is a must-have guide for businesses looking forward to a smooth and flawless process of transforming digitally.

Raktim Singh is a digital thought expert, keynote speaker and author in the Digital Transformation field. A B.Tech graduate from IIT-BHU, he has worked at Infosys for more than 25 years. He also mentors IIT and IIM graduates on software product principles and Digital Transformation. He has been featured on various leading media platforms like Deccan Chronicle, The Asian Age, Yahoo News, Fortune, and US Times Now to name a few.

