Ramagya Group launches B2B E-commerce platform Ramagya Mart

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/PNN): Ramagya Group is a well-recognised entity with over 36 years of business excellence in India.

With 20 brands in different verticals under the parent company, Ramagya Group has launched its B2B E-commerce platform "Ramagya Mart", India's only B2B e-wholesale platform exclusively catering to the Home Appliances category.

The platform has been developed as a wholesale e-trading medium for Indian Home Appliances manufacturers that will enable manufacturers to effortlessly engage, connect and transact with retailers, dealers, wholesalers and distributors.

Randeep Hooda, Actor and Brand Ambassador of Ramagya Mart, was the chief guest for the virtual launch event held on 7th September 2021.

The objective of Ramagya Mart is to facilitate digital distribution transformation in the immediate future and propel wholesale business by offering wholesale e-trading platform wherein manufacturers can self-create their wholesale e-marts on the portal without limitations.

Manufacturers will be encouraged to use Ramagya Mart's platform to gain the trust of new potential channel partners using the Ramagya Vishwas Certification to attest to the manufacturer's credibility and authenticity. Manufacturers can propagate their brand using the portal's customised promotional tools to build their image in order to engage with the large wholesale potential that exists in tier 2 and tier 3 cities besides their traditional focus on the metro's potential.

A dedicated team of category sales and area sales managers with B2B experience have been hired and appointed to handhold and offer custom solutions to these home appliances manufacturers & brands. The core differentiation and welcome change is the exclusive focus on home appliances across 23 focused categories covering kitchen, home, and personal care appliances. Besides being a medium that connects the wholesale buyer with the manufacturer directly via the portal, custom solutions offer a range of promotional marketing services to enable and make wholesale transactions happen.

Indian manufacturers want a cost-effective brand-image building solution that propels their brand's reach to the unaddressed wholesale potential. The need of the hour is to provide the business with the money they spend on promotion and not just provide them with enquiries that they further invest productive time on, without an assurance of conversions.

With 100 million investment over three years and strategically carved out plans by identifying and bridging manufacturer's concerns, the focus and result orientation value for the buck proposition got the attention and trust of a landmark over 1000 Indian Home Appliance Manufacturers that have on-boarded and listed on the platform even prior to the launch.

Post-launch, the forward thinking plan is to offer unique financial products that enable digital distribution transition and enact the modus operandi of the renowned B2C e-commerce players in some aspects.

On the launch occasion, Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Mart, said, "Ramagya Mart's brand positioning is 'Desh Ka Vyapaar', and the entire philosophy behind this positioning stems from the Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Initially, we are coming up with 23 in-home appliance segment categories and will soon add more categories in the coming days. If manufacturers utilise their capacities at an optimum level, not only will they be productive and profitable but also become a catalyst to creating new job opportunities for our people on a pan India basis, giving further impetus to the economic growth".

He also further added that "The promoters of this brand have a strong trading background and experience. Since they are currently in the education business, the values of transparency and trustworthiness are embedded in the ethos of this new brand and the functionality of this business platform. In the next three years, we will ensure that Ramagya Mart will be one of the best solutions to distribution challenges and a catalyst for volume business marketing for Indian manufacturers."

Speaking on occasion, Randeep Hooda said, "I am very happy to partake in this new journey with Ramagya Mart. I encourage our business community to actively engage with Ramagya Mart for better business opportunities and growth and simultaneously the growth of our nation."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)