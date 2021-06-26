Rawmatt Industries spearheads LCNG Movement in West India

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI/SRV Media): Rawmatt Industries Private Ltd is leading the alternate fuel technology by commissioning the first Liquefied to Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station in Nagpur.

In an attempt to focus on the adoption of LCNG to enable safe and eco-friendly public transport, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has awarded the contract to convert 350 diesel buses into CNG to Rawmatt Industries.

Helmed by Kaustubh Gupta, Rawmatt Industries has pioneered CNG tractor technology and successfully launched India's first CNG tractor in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Gen VK Singh and Purshottam Rupala in Delhi.

The company has joined hands with Tomasetto Achille India, a leading CNG kits manufacturer and original equipment supplier to Hyundai, to develop components for alternate fuel technology as per ISO 15500 standards. Rawmatt Industries has also signed a joint venture with Tata Power for the installations of electric charging units in Rawmatt's retail outlets. Additionally, the company has partnered with Advantek India to install LNG stations in Raipur, MSRTC, and other states of India.

Furthermore, Rawmatt Industries is engaged in the retro-fitment of in-use diesel vehicles into the CNG mode of operation. The company also has its in-house technical manpower to support all required conversions. The services of Rawmatt Industries include providing and guaranteeing conversion equipments with all necessary approvals, licenses, and certifications. The company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and accountability, thereby investing heavily in equipment and conversion services to ensure quality conversion and savings on fuels as per agreed terms.

Currently, Rawmatt Industries has two operating stations located at Automotive Square and Wadi in the Vidarbha region. The company will soon set up three new LCNG stations at Khapri, Hingna, and Pardi; making it five LCNG stations in Nagpur. It is exponentially expanding its base in Central India due to the high demand for environment-friendly fuel in the region. CNG is a popular choice of fuel in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Gujarat.

Kaustubh Gupta, CEO, Rawmatt Industries said, "At Rawmatt Industries, it is our aim to strengthen India's CNG program, contribute to cleaner air and pave way for a greener, cleaner and healthier future. We are working and investing in latest technology to offer the best solutions to our customers. Going forward, we want to keep expanding our customer base and continue as one of most enterprising start-ups of Vidharbha."

Kaustubh Gupta is an experienced CEO with an established history of experience in the oil and energy industry. A second generation entrepreneur, Kaustabh is the son of industrialist Padmesh Gupta. Kaustubh has a Bachelor's Degree focused in Business Administration, Management and Operations from James Cook University and known for his expertise in business development.

He is also the Advisor to MRN group, the largest ethanol producer in India for the installation of Bio CNG plants. He has been working with Nagpur Municipal Corporations to process municipal waste to energy and Bio-CNG; including converting farm waste to fuel.

Further, Kautubh is working with UBER as well to create a market for CNG automobiles in Chennai, Kolkata, and Nagpur. He has received the Business Idol of Maharashtra from Sakal Media Ltd in recognition for his work.

Rawmatt Industries Pvt. Ltd. is working towards its vision to make India's air free of pollution by extending its services in diversified areas like automotive, hospitality, residential, industrial areas, and in places like crematoriums, educational institutions, religious places, and many more.

