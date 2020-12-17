RBS Lubricants: Making India move with best in class oils at an affordable price

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/SRV Media): India, 17th December 2020:RBS Lubricants, founded by Jitendra Kumar in 2014, aims at providing automobile lubricants, greases, oils and other specialised products of the best quality at reasonable rates. Looking at the wave of MNC that dominated the Indian market in this segment and their high prices, Mr Jitendra Kumar and his team decided that India needed its own brand that would support its transport infrastructure to function infallibly and relentlessly. Quality certified by the UKAF Board under the ISO 9001:2015, the company also aims at manufacturing products that have the least impact on the environment. Alongside lubricants and oils, the group also manufactures e-bikes that help reduce the environmental cost of two-wheeler transport.

For their lubricants, the brand uses specifications laid down by the American Petroleum Institute (API) to ensure that their quality matches international standards. The entire process of producing these lubricants is done by the company itself - right from manufacturing to delivering - and is carried out in a systematic batching process. They work with the most advanced R & D team in the industry and monitor the production at every stage of the manufacturing process to ensure purity, formation, stability, performance and non-toxicity. This guarantees that their products are defect-free and best in class. Using the latest technologies, their goal is to make their products better and better by the day.

The emphasis RBS Lubricants places on quality above all else, is also reflected in the team behind their range of electric two-wheelers and they manufacture.

The company is also dedicated to doing everything pragmatic that prevents and minimises the environmental impact of the manufacturing process or use of its products while not compromising on their quality, performance and safety. With their wholly Indian electric scooters, they envision a society with zero-emission vehicles that are also smart, stylish and comfortable.

Jitendra Kumar, Founder, RBS Lubricants, says, "The key to our success lies with our distributors. Spread across 11 states our 70 distributors, along with those in our neighbouring countries of Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka; have set us on a path of exponential growth and made our dream of becoming the number one company in this industry seem achievable. We value our distributors and provide them with special benefits and gifts in return for the excellent sale that they bring in."

Jitendra Kumar has also been awarded the title of "Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2020" by Indian Business awards 2020.

RBSeVA Ebike, a subsidiary product of RBS Lubricants makes e-scooters that are highly efficient and provide good mileage. They also manufacture related products such as batteries, chargers and spare parts. Working with an international team, the company has over 1200 happy clients in more than 120 countries. With a vision of making India the leading exporter of electric two-wheelers, the company is devoted to making smart and energy efficient vehicles for today's generation. They believe in not only maintaining a loyal customer base but also in paving a greener future for the generations to come.

