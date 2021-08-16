Re-Link - Changing the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Equation for India Inc.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/Connect360 PR): Re-Link is a research-based diversity, equity, and inclusion consultancy firm.

It helps organizations remove barriers to inclusion and build a culture to improve the daily lived experience of employees.

Established in 2017, Re-Link specializes in helping organizations engage employees from the leadership team and across all levels through their immersive communication material on the topics of stereotypes, prejudices, and biases to better understand the diverse strands of gender, LGBTQ+ and personality types to have a lasting impact. Re-Link works with global experts from various specializations, which helps them in creating holistic solutions.

Re-Link offers a 360 degree perspective and works closely with several top-notch companies across sectors to design policies, diagnosing the gaps in the culture, create an inclusive climate by auditing and making talent processes inclusive. In addition, it offers more services to organizations like, training its employees, building a strong business case for diversity and inclusion at the workplace and designing communication material.

Speaking about Re-Link, Deepa A Agarwal, Founder and Chief Inclusion Officer, Re-Link, said, "It's been four years since we started, and we are slowly and steadily moving in the direction of making a mindset shift. As the name suggests, Re-Link is the most apt way to describe the work we intended to do: actively present the voice and dilemmas of corporates and under-represented groups to each other. Over the years, we have come to recognize that historically excluded voices and diverse groups need to be heard if the idea of diversity and inclusion is to sustain itself and create a long-term impact. Also, organizations need to recognize that DEI is, in fact, the foundation of engaging work culture and cannot be fixed through short-term interventions."

Deepa Agarwal has been the flag bearer for Inclusion and Diversity. An expert panellist with the Centre for Global Inclusion, Deepa is a thought leader who has spearheaded several interventions for organizations to help create more inclusive workplaces. Innovative initiatives like the digitized interventions on tackling stereotypes and biases, award-winning initiatives like Transition Guidelines: Returning Mother's Project. She has also debuted as an author with her book 'The Hangover of Choices', a reflection of her passion and out-of-the-box approach. Her published works have appeared in People Matters and Emotional Intelligence and Leadership.

Along with Deepa, the organization has several high-profile experts as advisors like:-

Duncan Smith helps local and global leaders work better - with each other. He has worked in 24 countries across four continents (North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia), has been the Regional Diversity Advisor for Asia-Pacific and Japan, and led an Asia-Pacific Community of Practice for Inclusive Leadership, both for major multinational organizations. An Expert Panellist for the Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Benchmarks, his book "Foundations of Diversity" serves as a guide for newcomers and established practitioners.

Chandra Duraiswamy has over 20 years of global experience in marketing communications; he is moving the needle on LGBT+ inclusion at the Indian workplace. He is guiding organizations to further and sustain the interest and engagement of allies through awareness sessions, sharing of lived experiences, podcasts, and year-long activities. In 2017, he spearheaded the launch of LGBT+ inclusion at Capgemini India much before the reading down of Sec. 377.

Harsh Verma is a designer, researcher, and thinker, all rolled into one. A vital member of the Re-Link team, he conceptualizes and leads the organization's communication, design, and community outreach wing. He also supports the research, diagnostics studies as well as auditing the talent processes. An artist, his versatility and creative mindset help him wear several hats.

John Cornwell is a seasoned and accomplished facilitator with over 30 years of global experience across more than 20 countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe. John is also a Community Development practitioner, a certified Counsellor, and Human Resources professional. He is particularly focused on Social Inclusion work and the struggle for Justice and Equality. He has worked with various organizations, including UN Volunteers, VSO International, Skillshare International, Itereleng: ICA (South Africa), Leicester & Bradford City Councils (U.K.). John is based in Mombasa, Kenya.

Lynda White has consulted with governmental, corporate, and non-profits to achieve their inclusion goals through organizational change and by identifying and enhancing their ability to sustain change. She has served on the board of directors for the Montreal Centre for Research Action on Race Relations, the Canadian Centre on Disability Studies, the YWCA of Metropolitan Toronto, and currently, is the Board Chair of The Centre for Global Inclusion.

Praveen Kumar G is a development practitioner with expertise in program design and management, project implementation, monitoring and evaluation, organization development, human resource management, and research; Praveen is an international Trainer & facilitator on diversity and inclusion.

Shubha Chacko is the Executive Director of Solidarity Foundation, an NGO that supports grassroots level organizations of sexual and gender minorities (LGBTIAQ+) and sex workers by building collectives, capacities, and connections. She has been recognized as a global diversity leader (Times Ascent Award) at World HRD Congress, Mumbai 2017.

Re-Link is the torchbearer in helping organizations, business leaders in creating a diverse and equitable workplace for a modern and evolving India.

