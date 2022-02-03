RED FM announces new campaign 'India at 75'

You would like to read
- Landmark Cars to host one of Ahmedabad's largest displays of Mercedes-Benz Diecast Cars
- Landmark Cars to showcase the latest Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Daman
- RED FM launches 'Vote Da Haq' campaign for upcoming elections
- RED FM announces new campaign 'Wave Se Safe'
- RED FM announces of The Kavi Collective Season 2
New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network announces 'India at 75' celebrating the history of our country. The campaign aims to relive the footprints that the nation has created over the glorious years of Independence.
FICCI, the oldest, largest and the apex business chamber in India, also considered to be the voice of India's business and industry is the knowledge partner for the campaign.
The weekly episodes dedicated to historic and landmark achievements will be voiced by one of the most acclaimed and sought-after storytellers of India - RJ Praveen. Along with this, the campaign will put a spotlight on iconic stories of India by interviewing bureaucrats, government officials, and scholars.
Reflecting on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "It's indeed a matter of pride and honour for the entire nation to be achieving this landmark. Over these years, the nation and we Indians have gained tremendous respect around the globe for contributions and achievements across various walks of life. The campaign aims to showcase stories lost in time over the historical journey of 75 years since India's independence. The campaign, will be focusing on highlighting such anecdotes that will urge individuals to pause, relive and soak in the past that has helped our country to grow and develop. We are happy to have a reputed industry body like FICCI as the knowledge partner on board for this campaign."
The campaign will be running from February 4, 2022 to August 15, 2022. Tune into RED FM every Friday 9:30 am - 10:30 am.
We are irreverent; we are young, cool, and trendy. We are the voice of today's Millennials. We are one of the largest radio networks in the country. We are RED FM. Based on the internationally successful CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) format we play only Super Hit music. With the brand philosophy and attitude that is 'BajaateRaho!' at RED FM, we always speak up for what is right, for the people. Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do and so we are called the 'station for expression' by establishing an emotional connection with them. We do things differently; we do not follow the herd and it's a testament to the fact that RED FM boasts of over 431 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION & BEST RJs.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor