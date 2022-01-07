Regency group achieves a milestone by selling 1000+ Flats in 2021

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/SRV): Regency Group has achieved a milestone & has sold 1000-plus flats in the year 2021. On this special occasion celebrities like Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat had graced the event and also handed over the keys to the respective owners of the flat. They also celebrated the cake-cutting ceremony while signing off the event.

Managing Director of Regency Group says, "We will always keep up the people's trust in us & also we always strive to deliver the projects before time & we will keep up the same work ahead for a smooth experience for any customers who purchases a flat with Regency Group."

Celebrities Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat says "Project had a luxurious touch with all the amenities in economical budgets one can purchase a flat in such projects like regency Antilia & regency anantam where even they wish to buy one flat soon as the feel of the project is really fantastic."

Director of Regency Group says: "In Guidance of our MD Mr. Mahesh Agarwal, projects of Regency group are made in such a pattern that people feel complete within the vicinity they are staying in."

Regency Group has always worked towards providing a high quality of ambience within the projects developed & is working hard towards customer satisfaction always.

Regency Group believes in adding value to the lives of customers by building luxurious projects at strategic locations and offering them at an affordable price.

Linking people and building trust by retaining efficiency, and transparency along with a distinct style of architecture and unique approach towards customer needs. To develop quality constructions, trust in our customers, and benchmark realty in newer areas that are aimed at the future.

