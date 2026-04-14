VMPL Reston [Virginia], April 14: Revature, a technology talent as a service provider, today announced the launch of its FDE Accelerator Program, a new initiative designed to evolve enterprise talent into AI-native Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), a new class of engineers who bridge code, systems, and real business outcomes. As AI reshapes the software development lifecycle (SDLC), enterprises face a widening gap between traditional developer capabilities and the skills required to deliver production-grade AI solutions. Revature's FDE Accelerator Program, built on its proven Hire-Train-Deploy (HTD) model, addresses this challenge by transforming developers into engineers capable of delivering measurable business impact from day one.

"AI talent scarcity isn't a cycle. It's a crisis," said Vivek Ravichandran, Revature's Senior Vice President and Head of Training, Technology, and Platform. "Enterprises know they need FDEs, but most are either hoping their developers evolve through traditional upskilling programs or waiting for the market to catch up. Neither approach moves at the speed AI transformation requires. The FDE Accelerator Program is how we solve it." A Platform Built for Enterprise-Scale Talent Transformation At the core of the FDE Accelerator Program is Revature Evolv™, an AI-native talent transformation platform that combines modular architecture, proprietary AI technologies, and AI-native pedagogy to deliver personalized, production-aligned learning journeys.

"Revature is not about simulated learning," said Tan Moorthy, CEO of Revature. "Our core differentiator is production-proximate development designed to ensure engineers can contribute immediately in real client environments." Organizations that effectively deploy FDEs into their AI transformation initiatives are seeing measurable, repeatable outcomes: roughly 70% faster time-to-productivity, approximately 50% lower cost of talent acquisition, attrition rates reduced by as much as 80%, and 4-to-10x acceleration in software delivery cycles. "These results aren't theoretical projections," said Ashwin Bharath, Co-Founder and Chairman of Revature. "They reflect what happens when enterprises stop waiting for talent to emerge organically and instead invest in purpose-built acceleration pathways like our FDE Accelerator program that produce production-ready FDEs at scale."

To learn more about the FDE Accelerator Program, read Revature's whitepaper or go to: www.revature.com About Revature: (revature.com) Revature is bridging the IT skills gap and accelerating technology workforces for mid-to-large organizations worldwide - from Fortune 500 companies to the federal government and leading system integrators. Our Talent Operating System empowers customers to cultivate the right technology talent through a combination of its Emerging Talent Programs, Digital Academies, AI Academy in a Box offering, and FDE Accelerator Program. The company takes a human-centric approach to building a skills-first technology workforce for enterprises with an emphasis on continuous learning. By offering both interpersonal skills and technical skills, including in areas like AI and ML, data and analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms and application development, Revature delivers day-one productive talent 70% faster while reducing customer costs by up to 30% compared to traditional methods. Revature is headquartered in Reston, Virginia and Chennai, India. Learn more at revature.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

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