Ricron Panels from India receives the Nestle Creating Shared Value Prize

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ricron Panels, an innovation-driven company from India, that converts low-value plastic waste into quality sustainable materials for furniture, building, and construction applications, today announced that it has received the Nestle Creating Shared Value (CSV) Prize.

The Nestle CSV Prize, awarded every two years, has been focused on identifying sustainability innovation projects for some of the world's most pressing environmental and social concerns for more than a decade, promoting and assisting changemakers who are developing scalable, locally relevant solutions. The Nestle CSV Prize for 2020-2021, presented in collaboration with non-profit foundation Ashoka, was titled, "How do we create a waste-free future?" Around 173 applicants were evaluated for the prize in 2020-2021.

Rahul Chaudhary, Director, Ricron Panels, speaking on the occasion said, "It's indeed a great honor to win the Nestle Creating Shared Value (CSV) Prize. We are delighted that our idea of giving hard to recycle plastics a second life by creating an eco-friendly solution has received global recognition through the exceptional platform created by Nestle and Ashoka. The award also allows for greater collaboration with the Nestle ecosystem, working closely on the common initiative of tackling waste packaging plastics."

"Governments, corporates, communities and individuals alike have started taking cognizance of the challenges associated with plastic waste and the need for innovative methods to tackle this problem. Policies that foster such innovations will help preserve the environment and ensure a sustainable impact," Chaudhary added.

Ricron Panels has previously also been presented with the prestigious "Climate Solver Award 2019" for Technology and Innovation by The World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) and "WE SDG Empowerment Award" by the United Nations. This new recognition cements its place as an organization committed to advancing the idea of circular economy and reducing the impact of plastics on the environment.

Ricron Panels manufactures sustainable building materials for furniture, building, roofing and construction applications, and is becoming a top choice among architects, builders, developers and consumers.

To know more, please visit: (https://www.ricron.com).

