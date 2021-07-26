Ricron Panels from India receives the Nestle Creating Shared Value Prize

You would like to read
- India's first plastic credit certificate trading platform Ecoex completes online transaction of 5000 MTs of plastic waste
- IEC's path-breaking Waste-To-Energy Technologies to become a Game-changer in Solid Waste Management Sector
- EcoEx launches India's first of its kind digital marketplace to facilitate exchange of plastic credit certificates
- Forum for Sustainable Enterprises inks MoU with Ocean Recovery Alliance for Plastic Disclosure Project
- Mangaluru becomes data-driven with Integrated Command Control Centre
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ricron Panels, an innovation-driven company from India, that converts low-value plastic waste into quality sustainable materials for furniture, building, and construction applications, today announced that it has received the Nestle Creating Shared Value (CSV) Prize.
The Nestle CSV Prize, awarded every two years, has been focused on identifying sustainability innovation projects for some of the world's most pressing environmental and social concerns for more than a decade, promoting and assisting changemakers who are developing scalable, locally relevant solutions. The Nestle CSV Prize for 2020-2021, presented in collaboration with non-profit foundation Ashoka, was titled, "How do we create a waste-free future?" Around 173 applicants were evaluated for the prize in 2020-2021.
Rahul Chaudhary, Director, Ricron Panels, speaking on the occasion said, "It's indeed a great honor to win the Nestle Creating Shared Value (CSV) Prize. We are delighted that our idea of giving hard to recycle plastics a second life by creating an eco-friendly solution has received global recognition through the exceptional platform created by Nestle and Ashoka. The award also allows for greater collaboration with the Nestle ecosystem, working closely on the common initiative of tackling waste packaging plastics."
"Governments, corporates, communities and individuals alike have started taking cognizance of the challenges associated with plastic waste and the need for innovative methods to tackle this problem. Policies that foster such innovations will help preserve the environment and ensure a sustainable impact," Chaudhary added.
Ricron Panels has previously also been presented with the prestigious "Climate Solver Award 2019" for Technology and Innovation by The World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) and "WE SDG Empowerment Award" by the United Nations. This new recognition cements its place as an organization committed to advancing the idea of circular economy and reducing the impact of plastics on the environment.
Ricron Panels manufactures sustainable building materials for furniture, building, roofing and construction applications, and is becoming a top choice among architects, builders, developers and consumers.
To know more, please visit: (https://www.ricron.com).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor