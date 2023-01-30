Rights Issue of Family Care Hospitals Limited to close on February 7, 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 30 (ANI/PNN): The rights issue of Family Care Hospitals Limited, which operates a 100-bed tertiary care hospital at Mira Road, Thane and a nine Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) imaging centres around the Mumbai region under the brand name 'Scandent', is now open and will close on February 7, 2023.

The Rights Issue opened on January 23. Family Care Hospitals Limited is looking to raise Rs. 48.92 crore by issuing upto 4.07 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 at an issue price of Rs. 12 per share (includes a premium of Rs. 2 per share). In the case of a full subscription, the number of its outstanding equity shares will go up from 3.21 crore to 7.28 crore, when fully subscribed. The company has fixed the rights entitlement ratio at 127 Equity Shares for every 100 fully paid-up equity shares held as on January 3, 2023.

The deemed date of allotment is February 15, while the shares will be credited to the shareholders demat accounts on February 17.

The shares will be listed on February 21.

The promoters and members of the promoter group of Family Care Hospitals will subscribe to the full extent of their Rights Entitlement.

Family Care Hospitals Limited will utilise the net proceeds from the rights issue for business development, sales, branding, and marketing expenses, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Family Care Hospitals Limited is an emerging multi-speciality hospital in the locality and has well-diversified service offerings with customer-centric services. The 21,000 sq ft hospital employs 135 professionals and 60 consultants of diverse expertise. The hospital is equipped with emergency care, child and women care, cath lab and neurology support, critical care units, modular operation theatres, pharmacy, pathology, radiology and many more services.

The strategic tie-ups with leading insurance companies for cashless services, government healthcare programs like MJPJAY, and select NGOs.

Its nine imaging centres provide scanning solutions in 2D and 3D formats using Conical Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) for the Craniofacial area to dental and ENT doctors. Scandent is the largest independent Imaging chain for such services in Mumbai Region.

In addition to the hospital, pharmacy and pathology service business verticals, Family Care Hospitals provides a wide range of health and wellness packages tailored to customers' needs, including house calls, phone and video consultations, e-pharmacy, e-pathology, home care (nursing support and doctor visits), and surgical care services.

It also organises health camps and various awareness events as a part of its commitment to giving back to society.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)