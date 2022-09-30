Rus Education successfully wraps up Sobraniye 2022 Second Edition

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/SRV): Keeping the yearly tradition alive, Rus Education, one of the pioneer overseas education facilitators, has achieved another milestone at the Second Edition of Sobraniye 2022 on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Kamani Auditorium by concluding the grand event on a high note of success. Sobraniye is a pre-departure ceremony organized by Rus Education jointly with Russian House in New Delhi for the Indian students soon-to-be joining the top medical universities in Russia for their medical studies. So far, about 1,000 Indian medical aspirants have enrolled for MBBS in Russia, out of which 350 students joined the event with their loved ones to celebrate their achievements and embark on the exciting journey of becoming successful doctors.

Sobraniye 2022 Second Edition witnessed the delightful presence of prominent personalities from various spheres of professions Lt Gen Daljit Singh, VSM, Director General Medical Services (Indian Army) and Sr. Col. Comdt.; Oleg Osipov, Director, Russian House in New Delhi; Dr Vinitaa Jha, Executive Vice President, Medical Education & Research, Clinical Directorate, Max Healthcare; Nirmal Kumar Bhagat, Director, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Dr Vanita Mittal, General Manager, Academics, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd; and Nikita Zhvachkin, Head of the Corporate and Financial Institutions Department, Sberbank India. They shared their words of encouragement and appreciation, quoted their life experiences with the students and parents, and wished them good luck for their journey ahead.

Air Marshal (Dr) Pawan Kapoor, Vice-Chairman, and Syed I. Rigan, Managing Director (MD) represented Rus Education at the event and shared the stage with the esteemed guests. Dr Dinesh Singla and Priya Malhotra, Asst. Director, Rus Education, hosted the event and kept it going on a cheerful note. They congratulated the students on the behalf of Rus Education for choosing the most difficult yet the most respectable profession to join the medical services in six years.

During the event, Rus Education awarded Badhte Kadam Scholarship in honor of Lt. Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (11th President of India), Druzhba Scholarship in the loving memory of H.E. Mr. Alexander M Kadakin (Ambassador of Russia to India), Vir Jawaan Scholarship to deserving aspiring doctors.

Lt Gen Daljit Singh during his keynote address not only expressed his happiness of witnessing the massive gathering of the students and applauded their determination towards their dream of becoming a doctor to be in the service of the nation. He reminded the importance of discipline in student life, especially when they would be representing the culture of India in a foreign land.

Oleg Osipov, Director, Russian House in New Delhi, also once again assured his complete support from the Russian House in Delhi, throughout their duration of stay in Russia. He wished all the students present at the event the very best on their MBBS journey ahead and ensured them a pleasant stay in Russia.

Dr N.K Bhagat, Director, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, expressed his fascination with the medical profession and encouraged students to be a laurel to their families and the country. He urged medical students to never confide themselves in medical studies, but to develop entrepreneurial skills, social skills, psychological skills, etc., and to become doctors with empathy. In the end, he motivated the students to study hard and keep up the hopes of their parents who are sending them to Russia with a heavy heart.

Dr Vinitaa Jha, Executive Vice President, Medical Education & Research, Clinical Directorate, Max Healthcare shared her thoughts at the event. She encouraged students to inculcate listening skills for patient care. She reassured the medical students of the opportunities that will be available for them at Max Healthcare once they return as qualified doctors from Russia. Medical graduates will have access to good mentors at Max Healthcare hospitals opening various avenues for them in the future.

Rus Education has exclusive tie-ups with Max Healthcare India for student observership programs. MBBS students in Russia can join the hospitals for internship and observership programs in India during their semester breaks to learn from good professionals at ground zero.

Dr Vanita Mittal, General Manager, Academics, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, addressed the students with her words of motivation and wished them good luck on their MBBS journey to Russia. She called the medical profession a way of life and urged them to inculcate it into their lives in Russia. Max Healthcare. As a good majority of Indian students return to India to practice medicine, observership programs of Max Healthcare will offer them an overview of the Indian perspective of medicine. Moreover, she acquainted the students with other avenues in medicine like research, education, quality, management, etc.

Sobraniye 2022 Second Edition holds special significance for Rus Education as the pre-departure ceremony observed the presence of Ukraine returned medical students who will be joining top medical universities of Russia to resume their disrupted MBBS studies to become excellent doctors. The occasion celebrated their emotions of happiness and contentment and also the success of Rus Education in getting them enrolled in reputed medical institutions in Russia. The transfer students from Ukraine were called on stage to present them with special gifts and to appreciate their courage in such a tormentous situation. They were grateful to the team of Rus Education for supporting them in their difficult times and getting them enrolled in top universities of Russia for their MBBS studies. Rus Education reassured them of the full support from the Russian House and Russian Embassy during their stay in Russia.

Rus Education went live on various social media platforms during the event for the students who couldn't make it to the event for personal reasons. The magnificent event wrapped up on a positive note with a big batch of Indian students leaving for MBBS in Russia with big dreams in their eyes. The senior management of Rus Education gave assurance of their invincible support to the students and parents during their medical education in Russia. The team of Rus Education personally bid adieu to the departing students at the airport and gave their best wishes for their MBBS journey ahead.

