S & H Construction bags a plethora of construction projects during COVID

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 22 (ANI/ThePRTree): One of the fastest-growing civil infrastructure construction company, S & H Construction was awarded 14 projects including top corporates like Torrent Power, Adani Group, Fujita Corporation (Japan), Shivalik Group, Maruti Group, Torrent Pharma and few more in last three years despite of COVID-19.

With quality commitment, unswerving dedication to build noteworthy industrial, commercial, mass housing and land development infrastructure projects, S & H provides timely delivery of projects with zero compromise on quality and customer satisfaction.

With more than 60 years of experience in the domain, they have constructed more than 10 millions of square feet together and envisions to expand their growth multifold in the coming years. S & H Construction was incepted in the year 2018 by visionary leaders Taral Shah & Hirak Desai.

Their farsightedness and enthusiasm to create excellent structures gave them a momentum which resulted in successful completion of various projects. With a team of industry experts, engineers and architects, S & H Construction has delivered praiseworthy projects that is something to be proud of in such a short span of time.

During the difficult times of COVID waves, S & H Construction carried on with its construction operations while strictly following the guidelines and mandates. With employees being the strong pillars of success of S & H Construction, the Group has not left any stone unturned in taking care of them during COVID peak. All the employees and consultants were provided with their remunerations on time. With customer satisfaction being the utmost priority, S & H fulfills promises keeping in mind the quality and standard.

"While the economy has been slowed down by the pandemic in the recent past, S & H has, however, stood up to an unbelievable degree. S & H Construction rightly understands every aspect of civil construction and hence it is poised to mark its presence in more than many territories following the accomplishments under its belt," says Founder Taral Shah.

Three years' journey was no less than a milestone in itself as the management deliberated over looking ahead with a more achievable growth strategy.

