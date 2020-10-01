SaaS Unicorn AppsFlyer delivers world-class customer support with Hiver

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): AppsFlyer, a SaaS mobile marketing analytics and attribution platform, deployed Hiver, a Gmail-based customer service solution, to seamlessly manage customer queries and provide on-time support.

With Hiver, the AppsFlyer team creates customizable workflows that improve internal collaboration and ensure customer queries are automatically routed to the right team members. This helps the team save a lot of time spent on manually assigning work and has in turn, resulted in faster response times.

AppsFlyer works with more than 12,000 customers, including leading brands like Walmart, Nike, HBO, Tencent, and NBC Universal. Their 900 plus employees are distributed over 18 countries. AppsFlyer has grown phenomenally over the years, earning the coveted 'Unicorn' status recently.

The customer service team at the company uses a group email to handle customer queries on billing, invoices, pricing packages, and payments. Before using Hiver, there was no system in place to assign customer emails to team members and keep track of them till the point of resolution. Consequently, the team had no way of knowing who was working on what query.

This was made worse by the fact that there were no SLAs in place - to check if emails were responded to on time. Moreover, each team member would always have to constantly switch between two email accounts: their work inbox and the group email.

But after they got on Hiver, AppsFlyer employees started managing all customer emails right from their Gmail work inbox. Every query now has a dedicated owner and can be tracked in real-time - ensuring greater accountability within the team. Internal collaboration has also become smoother with the team using Hiver's Email Notes to have interactions around queries, loop in team members, ask questions, and more.

Through powerful email workflows, faster internal collaboration, and greater visibility into queries, AppsFlyer manages customer conversations with ease, and delivers better and faster customer support.

"We are extremely delighted to be working with AppsFlyer and helping them deliver outstanding customer service. While a lot of companies are facing challenges with remote work, AppsFlyer has moved past the challenges they were facing with email management towards successful collaboration and improved customer satisfaction," said Niraj Ranjan Rout, Co-founder, and CEO of Hiver.

"It has been extremely amazing since we have started using Hiver. I know all incoming emails are picked at the right time. We've seen a drastic improvement in meeting SLAs. I am happy that our customers are getting a much better experience now," said Michelle Reznick, Billing, and Collections Team Leader at AppsFlyer.

Hiver is a Gmail-centric customer service solution that helps teams across the organization collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@. It's the most frictionless, natural way for teams to handle customer email communication as it works right inside Gmail. It helps teams collaborate better and make sure all queries are answered on time, by the right people.

