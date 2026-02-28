VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 28: The Evolving South India Business Excellence Awards 2026 was successfully held on 21st February 2026 at Ramada by Wyndham, Bengaluru, celebrating outstanding entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers from across South India.

Organised by PrestigeSphere PR, the prestigious ceremony recognised excellence across diverse sectors including technology, real estate, healthcare, education, manufacturing, social impact, finance, infrastructure, creative industries, and emerging enterprises.

The evening was graced by Olympic Medalist and Former World No.1 Saina Nehwal, who presented awards to distinguished business leaders and achievers. The event was supported by BB News as the Media Partner, ensuring extensive visibility and coverage, while PMS served as the PR & Media Relation Partner, managing strategic press outreach and media coordination. The seamless execution of the event was powered by Eventmas as the Event Partner, contributing to the high-quality production and professional experience at the venue.