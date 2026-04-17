PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: The quiet poetry of Lucknow's famed Chikankari has found a new home in the heart of Mumbai. Saman, a brand deeply rooted in the heritage of Lucknow, has officially launched its newest store in Colaba, bringing with it the grace, intricacy, and soul of one of India's most celebrated textile traditions. The excitement was palpable from the moment the doors opened. Within the first few hours, influencers, guests, and eager shoppers crowded the store, each keen to experience and take home their share of authentic Chikankari, straight from the heart of Lucknow. Step inside, and it doesn't feel like just another retail space. It feels like Lucknow has travelled thread by thread to Mumbai. At Saman, every piece carries a story. Hand-embroidered by skilled artisans using techniques passed down through generations, the garments reflect the delicate artistry that defines Lucknowi Chikankari. From airy cottons and fluid silks to sheer organza, the collection strikes a balance between heritage craftsmanship and contemporary silhouettes effortlessly relevant, yet deeply rooted. The brand's journey is as much about people as it is about craft.

Founder Rukhsar Khan began her journey in 1999 in Lucknow, driven by passion and determination at a time when resources and platforms were extremely limited. Starting from scratch, she built the brand through sheer perseverance, laying a strong foundation without the support of modern tools like social media. Over the years, her vision has transformed Saman into a thriving collective of nearly 600 artisans. Deeply committed to preserving the traditional art of Chikankari, she has also introduced thoughtful fusion elements, while empowering women artisans from rural communities who continue to craft each piece with authenticity and care. Speaking at the launch, Rukhsar Khan shared,

"For me, Saman is not just a brand, it's an emotion tied to my roots in Lucknow. Every thread you see carries years of tradition, patience, and human touch. With our Colaba store, we wanted to bring that same warmth and authenticity to Mumbai, while also creating a platform where our artisans, especially women, can continue to grow and shine. "The store launch was attended by Chief Guest Abu Azmi, who marked his presence at the event and extended his support to the brand's journey. Actor Ayaz Khan also visited the store to congratulate the family and show his support on this special occasion. Often described as "the magic of Lucknow stitched into fabric," Chikankari traces its origins back centuries ,evolving through time yet retaining its understated elegance. Saman captures this essence beautifully, blending traditional techniques with modern sensibilities to create pieces that feel both timeless and current. With its Colaba debut, the brand invites Mumbai to experience this magic up close, not just as fashion, but as a living, breathing art form.

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