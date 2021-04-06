Sandip University organises India's biggest placement drive of 2021

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI/ThePRTree): Sandip University has organized a massive pan-India Pool Campus Drive, inviting aspiring students from Engineering, Law, and Management pursuing BE, BTech, ME, MTech, BBA, MBA, BCA, MCA, LLB, LLM, and final year diploma.
This placement drive has been dubbed as India's biggest placement drive of 2021, and the University has invited over 150 global leaders from various industries to participate in the drive.
The Indian economy is slowly reviving itself after the massive blow dealt by the COVID-19-induced national lockdown. As businesses are reviving themselves, there is now an urgent demand for qualified professionals in different industries, and Sandip University is here to do its part.
"Our goal has always been to provide students with the right opportunities early on in their career. Our placement partners are gearing up to participate in the pan-India Pool Campus Drive to recruit dynamic professionals into their workforce. As always, we are going the extra mile to help students from all over India find their niche in the industry," said Dr Sandip Jha, Sandip University's Chairman.
Sandip University's Placement Cell has organized the Pan-India Pool Campus Drive and has launched a registration link that helps students register for and gain LIVE updates regarding the event.
Participating students will brush shoulders with leaders from different industries. Every year, Sandip University provides 100 per cent placement assistance to its students. This year, the University has opened its doors to promising students from across India to help them find the perfect footing for their careers.
Being a hub of industry-integrated education since its inception, the university's campuses in Nashik, Maharashtra, and Seoul, Bihar run undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes in sync with Industry 4.0.
Each programme's course curriculum is carefully designed in collaboration with knowledge partners from the industry. Sandip University has national and global collaborations with leading educational institutes to facilitate student and faculty exchange programmes, and international internships.
Aspiring students can visit www.sandipuniversity.edu.in to go through the programmes offered by Sandip University.
This story is provided by ThePRTree.
